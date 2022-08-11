Harley Quinn's Latest Episode Features Shocking Break Up

Harley Quinn's latest episode, "It's a Swamp Thing," is now streaming on HBO Max, and it sees Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) going on an adventure to New Orleans in order to seek help from Swamp Thing (Sam Richardson) to find a kidnapped Frank (J.B. Smoove). However, Harley and Ivy's escapades weren't the only storyline to follow this week. While the showrunners of the series have promised that Harley and Ivy won't break up, another couple parted ways this week. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After being unable to settle their differences on wanting alone time versus being together all of the time, Batman (Diedrich Bader) and Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan) have called it quits.

In the episode, Selena decides she wants some space from Bruce and heads back home for some "me time." However, Bruce can't stand to be alone and shows up at her house shortly after she left with two cats in tow. This was a mistake on his part for a couple of reasons. First, Selena points out that it seems like the only thing Bruce knows about her is that she likes casts. Second, he creepily names them Thomas and Martha after his dead parents. The couple ends up getting some therapy from Music Meister (Larry Owens) who forces them to sing out their feelings.

While Batman sings about not wanting to be alone, Catwoman sings about wanting the opposite, and the musical number ends with him declaring that she was breaking up with him. At the very end of the episode, Ivy discovers Bruce is the one who has kidnapped Frank, and Bruce is seen saying that he doesn't need a relationship because he's going to focus on trying to figure out what Ivy's plans are for Frank.

Last year, the showrunners of Harley Quinn revealed Warner Bros. nixed a sex scene between Batman and Catwoman. They were told "heroes don't do that" when they pitched "a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman." The news caused quite a stir online and many folks took to the Internet to share their opinions. Unsurprisingly, Harley Quinn poked fun at the controversy in a recent episode. Maybe if Batman had been allowed to please Catwoman, things would have turned out differently for the couple!

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley; Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara; Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King; Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust; Ron Funches as King Shark; Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman; Matt Oberg as Kite Man; and J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant. Season 3 will include a number of guest stars, including Harvey Guillen as Nightwing and The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn as himself.

The first five episodes of Harley Quinn Season 3 are now streaming on HBO Max.