Zack Snyder Posts NSFW Response to Batman Sex Controversy and Fans Are Freaking Out

Earlier this week came the news story that no one could have predicted when the showrunners for the Harley Quinn animated series revealed a sex scene that they were forced to cut out of the upcoming third season after DC Entertainment objected. The sequence, which would have focued on an intimate moment between Batman and Catwoman, was shot down because the Caped Crusader performing a certain act was deemed something "Heroes don't do" by the publisher. Naturally this has caused a firestorm of reactions and director Zack Snyder may have just posted the best reaction to the story, albeit an incredibly Not Safe For Work one.

The Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director took to social media tonight to post what appears to be a custom image of Batman and Catwoman, in costume and on a rooftop, which some internet denizens might label as "Rule 34," i.e. one depicting sex between the couple. Snyder captioned it simply "Canon." It did not take long for Snyder's post to catch fire online and as of this writing it has over 26k retweets and over 70k likes on Twitter. Fans have been losing their mind over the news all week but the controversial director weighing in has sent it to new heights.

We've collected some of the best reactions to Snyder's tweet below along with the infamous image itself.

Snyder is just the latest to weigh in on the "controversy" with former Batman Val Kilmer offering a thought on it to boot. Kaley Cuoco, who voices Harley Quinn in the animated series and serves as an executive producer, posted about it on her Instagram Story simply writing "LOL!" in response to a headline about the news.

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are now streaming on HBO Max. Season 3 is expected to debut on the streaming platform later this year.