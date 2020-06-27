Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Won't Break Up in Season 3

✖

The second season of DC Universe's Harley Quinn came to an end yesterday and featured the Harlivy endgame we've been waiting for. Despite the season's perfect ending, fans are eager to see more. Unfortunately, the show has yet to be renewed. That being said, the show's showrunners are hopeful and still have ideas for a potential new season. In fact, during a recent interview with SYFY, Justin Halpern confirmed that if the show continues, they won't break up Harley and Ivy.

"For us, we wanted to make sure that the characters were in a mentally healthy... it sounds crazy, because it's a silly cartoon where we do lots of sh*t. But we wanted to make sure the characters were in a mentally healthy place where we could do a Season 3 and not have to make it about, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not going to break up?' and just have them be together," Halpern explained. "Putting Harley and Ivy together in our show was always going to be messy, and so we didn't want it to be something that happened quickly. We didn't want anyone to say, 'Oh, they just threw them together just to throw them together. They didn't do the work.'"

He added, "When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together.' It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

We love to hear it! As SYFY's Carly Lane-Perry so perfectly puts it during the interview, "That's so refreshing to hear because honestly, one of my biggest pet peeves is when the main pairing finally gets together, but they're not allowed to navigate their problems as a couple. The problems almost become the threats to their relationship, as opposed to outside factors that they have to deal with as a pair."

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are currently streaming on DC Universe.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.