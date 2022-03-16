James Gunn Making Harley Quinn Season 3 Cameo

James Gunn, the director of The Suicide Squad and creator of the Peacemaker TV series, will have a cameo in the upcoming third season of Harley Quinn, the filmmaker revealed today on social media. Gunn will apparently play a version of himself, and while he could easily just be joking, the specific tweet he made — suggesting that he has a “biopic of Thomas Wayne” — could easily fit into the world of Harley Quinn as the actual nature of his cameo. After all, it isn’t as though Gunn didn’t get mentioned in a deleted scene from Peacemaker during its first season.

While it was David Ayer’s Suicide Squad which brought Harley Quinn to the DC Films universe, Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is the basis for other projects DC has planned in the coming years. And one of the most popular scened in Gunn’s movie was an elaborate fight scene featuring Harley Quinn.

Last fall, fans got a first look at Season 3 of the series at DC FanDome with the release of a short video featuring some of the incomplete animation for the season that the official Harley Quinn Twitter account joking referred to as “gorgeous coloring book pages”. Showrunner Patrick Schumacker has also shared various fun teases of the series since work on the third season began, including “red carpet” looks for Harley and Poison Ivy while showrunner Justin Halpern has previously reassured fans that the series has no intention of breaking up Harley and Poison Ivy in Season 3 after bringing the pair together as a couple in Season 2.

“When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, ‘We don’t want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,’” Halpern said prior to the show’s renewal. “It’s much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, ‘Are they going to break up? Are they not? So, yeah, if there’s a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, ‘Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?’ They’re a couple.”

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley, Lake Bell voices Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara, Alan Tudyk voices the Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King, Tony Hale voices Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust, Ron Funches voices King Shark, Jason Alexander voices Sy Borgman, and J.B. Smoove voices Frank the Plant.

Harley Quinn‘s first two seasons are currently streaming on HBO Max, and the third season is reportedly on track for a release later this year.