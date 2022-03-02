Harley Quinn Season 3 “On Track” for 2022 Premiere

It’s been nearly two years since the second season of Harley Quinn debuted and fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the animated DC tv series that makes the leap from the now-defunct DC Universe to HBO Max for Season 3. But while that third season doesn’t yet have a release date, things appear to be on track for a 2022 release. According to a new report from TV Line, that the fan-favorite series is “on track to hit HBO Max sometime this year” is the only update for Harley Quinn.

Last fall, fans got a first look at Season 3 of the series at DC FanDome with the release of a short video featuring some of the incomplete animation for the season that the official Harley Quinn Twitter account joking referred to as “gorgeous coloring book pages”. Showrunner Patrick Schumacker has also shared various fun teases of the series since work on the third season began, including “red carpet” looks for Harley and Poison Ivy while showrunner Justin Halpern has previously reassured fans that the series has no intention of breaking up Harley and Poison Ivy in Season 3 after bringing the pair together as a couple in Season 2.

“When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, ‘We don’t want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,’” Halpern said prior to the show’s renewal. “It’s much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, ‘Are they going to break up? Are they not? So, yeah, if there’s a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, ‘Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?’ They’re a couple.”

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley, Lake Bell voices Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara, Alan Tudyk voices the Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King, Tony Hale voices Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust, Ron Funches voices King Shark, Jason Alexander voices Sy Borgman, and J.B. Smoove voices Frank the Plant.

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are now streaming on HBO Max.