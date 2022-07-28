Harley Quinn Showrunner Celebrates Season 3 Premiere





Harley Quinn begins Season 3 today and the showrunners are celebrating the premiere. Justin Halpern posted a quick message to alert fans who might not have had the date circled on their calendars. HBO Max has been hyping the release. Harley Quinn's Season 3 trailer was one of the most anticipated offerings on the streamer back at DC FanDome. Harley and Ivy are officially an item now, and that means a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the Gotham villains. First impressions are already popping up online and they're very positive. It seems like most viewers just missed all the chaos that this version of Gotham city brought to the small screen every week. Check out what Halpern had to say down below.

Showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern previously told ComicBook.com that Season 3 would potentially be able to cover a lot of ground.

Season 3 of Harley Quinn is out TODAY! Lots of writers and animators and actors worked very hard on this but really you should watch it because we’re the only half hour animated comedy that consistently reminds you Henry Kissinger is a war criminal! — Justin Halpern (@justin_halpern) July 28, 2022

"I definitely think we are going to see Gordon grapple with his, how should I say it, his low approval in Gotham city and the low approval of the police department in Gotham city," Halpern said. "I think we're going to see... we're going to dive a little more into Ivy's life and then history. Origins. I think we're going to do that. I think those are really the only two things we've really kind of hit on so far in our preliminary discussions that were like, 'Yes, definitely want to do those things'"

"I know we don't want to do a 'Are they going to break up, or are they not going to break up?' thing. I don't think we want this to be the stakes of the season. I think we want to see... I mean, there'll be obviously be conflict and tensions between the two of them when certain things go wrong. But I don't think we want that to be... we spent two years playing that, or two seasons, I don't think we want to do that for a third season. So that's what we don't want to do." Halpern added.

Comicbook.com's Liam Crowley loved the third season of the DC Animated show. Things just continue to get better on the "Eat, Bang, Kill Tour."

"Harley Quinn's execution is particularly impressive. Smart writing can be present in any project, but it all comes down to how it is delivered. With ten 22-minute episodes that admittedly have a ton of filler, maintaining audiences' attention without slipping into the trap of becoming background noise is a tall order. Harley Quinn makes it look easy," Crowley argues. "The jokes are not punchlines for the sake of punchlines – they are naturally woven into the dialogue. The gags go beyond dialogue too, as there are numerous laugh-out-loud visual cues that borrow from the elite of animation (you'll know it when you see it). Much of that is thanks to the tone showrunners Patrick Schumacker (Abbot Elementary) and Justin Halpern (Powerless) established in the first two seasons. By Season 3 of any series, fans know what to expect, and it allows the creators to expand beyond exposition."

Are you checking out Harley Quinn today? Let us know down in the comments!