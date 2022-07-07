Harley Quinn Showrunners Are Participating in Instagram Takeover

July is here, which means Harley Quinn is finally returning to our screens after two years. DC fans recently saw the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming third season of the animated series which has been dubbed the "Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour." Leading up to the new season, showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker have been sharing some fun updates on social media. Today, the creators are taking over the Harley Quinn Instagram account, presumably with some fun information about Season Three.

"Get ready, ya goons! This Thursday, @PMSchumacker and @justin_halpern are taking over my Instagram to talk all things Season 3 while Ives and I take a mini vacay (with a whole lotta bangin') 💥," the official Harley Quinn account tweeted. The takeover is happening tonight, July 7th, on Instagram at 5 PM PT. You can learn more from the tweet below:

Halpern previously confirmed with SYFY that they have no intentions of breaking up Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy after they finally got together at the end of Season 2.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,'" Halpern said before the show's renewal. "It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley; Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara; Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King; Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust; Ron Funches as King Shark; Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman; Matt Oberg as Kite Man; and J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant. Reports have indicated that Season 3 will include a number of guest stars, including Harvey Guillen as Nightwing and The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn as himself.

Season 3 of Harley Quinn will premiere on HBO Max on July 28th.