Harley Quinn Season 3 Gets Full Trailer From HBO Max

When the animated Harley Quinn series was announced, no one knew what to expect. HBO Max and DC Comics unleashed a very mature animated series that is definitely meant for adults and the rest is history. The series has already had two seasons with fans eagerly awaiting the third. Previously, the streaming service released a first look at the third season via a teaser trailer showing off all the goods that the new season has to offer. Now, HBO Max has released a full trailer for the series and it looks as good as you would think.

In the new trailer, we see an expanded look at Harley Quinn and Poison Iv's blossoming relationship as well as all of the chaos that will ensue. The animation has upped its game as well as the writing, with the jokes being outright hilarious. You can check out the trailer below!

Harley Quinn has been one of the biggest surprise hits out of DC Comics' animated archive. Ever since the series released their second season in 2020, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of season three. The second season featured the epic romantic step in Harley and Ivy's relationship during the final moment of the series. Showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern previously told ComicBook.com that Season 3 would potentially be able to cover a lot of ground.

"I definitely think we are going to see Gordon grapple with his, how should I say it, his low approval in Gotham city and the low approval of the police department in Gotham city," Halpern said. "I think we're going to see... we're going to dive a little more into Ivy's life and then history. Origins. I think we're going to do that. I think those are really the only two things we've really kind of hit on so far in our preliminary discussions that were like, 'Yes, definitely want to do those things'"

"I know we don't want to do a 'Are they going to break up, or are they not going to break up?' thing. I don't think we want this to be the stakes of the season. I think we want to see... I mean, there'll be obviously be conflict and tensions between the two of them when certain things go wrong. But I don't think we want that to be... we spent two years playing that, or two seasons, I don't think we want to do that for a third season. So that's what we don't want to do." Halpern added.

Here's how DC Comics and HBO Max describe the series: "Harley Quinn follows Harley's adventures after she breaks up with the Joker and strikes out on her own in this new, adult animated comedy. With the help of Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy: the Legion of the Doom."

The next season of Harley Quinn is expected to premiere sometime this summer and will have a bevy of new guest voices. Reports reveal that Harvey Guillen is expected to play Nightwing and James Gunn is expected to make a cameo as himself. What do you think about the trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!