Harley Quinn: Here's How Season 4 Brings in Talia al Ghul

The first three episodes of Harley Quinn's fourth season are now streaming on Max, and they feature the return of many fan-favorite characters in addition to some first-timers who are straight out of DC Comics. The second episode of the new season, "B.I.T.C.H," sees Poison Ivy meeting Talia al Ghul, who is being voiced by Aline Elasmar. The duo connects at a luncheon for women in powerful business positions, and they hit it off immediately. Talia gives Ivy some great advice on how to deal with Joker, who is now the mayor of Gotham. However, things get messy when Ivy learns why Talia has returned to Gotham.

At the end of last season, Bruce Wayne was sent to jail, which promoted Harley to join the Bat-Family. While Harley is training at Wayne Manor, Talia shows up and reveals she's there to take over Wayne Enterprises while Bruce is in jail. Turns out, he left her in charge due to their romantic past. While Harley doesn't mind the change in regime, Batgirl and Nightwing are both annoyed by Talia's presence. Talia is also confirmed to be Robin's mother, and it's clear she hasn't seen him since he was a baby. In fact, she later tries to buy him a pacifier, asking a store clerk which type is better for a 12-year-old. While Talia may be a surprise to the Bat-Family, she is a bigger problem for Ivy...

One of Ivy's first plans as the new leader of the Legion of Doom is to replace all of Gotham's male trees with female trees, which will end allergies and force Wayne Enterprises' pharmaceutical division out of business. Ivy is initially conflicted when she learns her new friend is in charge but goes ahead with the plan anyway. Talia confronts Ivy, and while she's mad that her business has been tanked, she's also excited to finally have a worthy adversary.

Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode Guide



Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 1: "Gotham's Hottest Hotties" (July 27th)

Harley and Ivy struggle to find their footing in their new respective roles in the Bat Family and the Legion of Doom.

Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 2: "B.I.T.C.H." (July 27th)

After breaking the Bat Family's #1 rule, a demoted Harley shadows Alfred, while Ivy finds an unexpected mentor at a networking event.

Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 3: "Icons Only" (July 27th)

In Vegas for some much-needed QT, Harley struggles at the Strip's evilest hotel while a desperate lvy tries to secure tickets to Clayface's show.



Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 4: "Business Conference Without Chlamydia" (August 3rd)

TBA.



Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 5: "Getting Ice Dick, Don't Wait Up" (August 10th)

TBA.



Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 6: "Metamorphosis" (August 17th)

TBA.



Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 7: "Most Culturally Impactful Film Franchise" (August 24th)

TBA.



Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 8: "Il Buffone" (August 31st)

TBA.



Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 9: "Potato Based Cloning Incident" (September 7th)

TBA.



Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 10: "Killer's Block" (September 14th)

TBA.

Harley Quinn is available to stream on Max.