DC’s ‘Titans’: First Look at Hawk and Dove

The next two Titans have finally arrived!

On Friday, Warner Bros. released the first look at the new versions of Hawk and Dove from DC’s live action Titans series and, as you can see in the image above, their new designs are stellar! Costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, whose credits include Iron Man and The Jungle Book, designed the updated outfits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alan Ritchson (Blue Mountain State) portrays Hank Hall, a.k.a. Hawk, in the series. Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights) is playing his partner, Dawn Granger, a.k.a Dove.

Kelly had previously teased her work on the set by posting to her followers on social media, though she didn’t share any costume details regarding the characters.

The duo, who first appeared in DC comics in 1968, join the likes of Dick Grayson, Beast Boy, Raven and Starfire in the live action version of the popular Titans team-up. Warner Bros. previously released the first photo of Dick Grayson as played by the series leading man, Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales).

The series also stars Anna Diop (24) as Starfire, Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6) as Beast Boy, Teagan Croft (Home and Away) as Raven and Lindsey Gort (The Carrie Diaries) as Amy Rohrbach.

Produced by Akiva Goldsman, Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter, Titans is set to make its debut in 2018 on DC’s upcoming streaming service.