Aquaman: King of Atlantis Animated Series First Look Revealed by HBO Max

Aquaman has grown from a punchline in the superhero landscape to a bonafide phenomenon, with his solo film grossing over $1 billion at the box office in 2018. Even with a sequel and a potential The Trench spinoff currently in the works, Warner Bros. is still continuing to bring fans new extensions of the franchise -- including an animated miniseries called Aquaman: King of Atlantis. On Wednesday, HBO Max revealed the first look at art for King of Atlantis, as part of their presentation at the virtual Television Critics Association junket. You can check out the art below.

The first promotional image for HBO Max's AQUAMAN: KING OF ATLANTIS has been released pic.twitter.com/pfRwXAt6gn — What's On HBO Max (@WhatsOnHBOMax) February 17, 2021

The art style is definitely going to surprise some fans, as it is decidedly more cartoony and distinct-looking than many of the usual DC animated properties. Comparisons have already begun to be drawn to Cartoon Network's controversial reboot of Thundercats Roar!, especially as crew members from the series have been confirmed to be working on King of Atlantis.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis will serve as a three-part story, in which, between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident.

The series is executive produced by Aquaman director James Wan, Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home), Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

“This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said in a statement when the series was first announced. “On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office smash hit, we are certain Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming.”

