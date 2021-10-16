HBO Max’s DMZ Releases First Trailer at DC FanDome

Happy DC FanDome Day, DC fans! The four-hour event is in full swing, and it’s featured a lot of exciting reveals about the upcoming content from DC, including movies, television, comics, and games. There are many returning DC shows to look forward to as well as some new ones, including Ava DuVernay‘s DMZ, the upcoming HBO series that’s based on the comic of the same name. The show was ordered to series last November, but not much has been revealed from the show’s set. However, we did see a fun video of Rosario Dawson channeling her Star Wars character while filming DMZ back in August. In addition to Dawson, the futuristic drama series is also set to star Benjamin Bratt and will follow the second American Civil War. DC FanDome released a behind-the-scenes video promoting the series, and you can check out photos from it below.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this epic to the screen with my boundary-pushing partners at WBTV and HBO Max, a sublime cast led by Rosario and Benjamin, and my partner and friend, the inimitable and ever-inspiring Ava DuVernay,” writer Roberto Patino said in a previous statement. “DMZ offers up an explosive playground which, more than anything else, exalts the resilience of community and the human spirit. I can’t wait to welcome the die-hard fans of the comic books and new viewers alike to this intoxicating, haunting and inspiring world.”

“‘DMZ’s’ unflinching story of a country torn apart resonates eerily and profoundly amid our current state of the union,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, added. “With the powerhouse visionary team of Ava and Roberto at the helm, bringing this critically acclaimed DC gem to life promises to entertain and inspire hope.”

Joining Dawson and Bratt in the series will be Hoon Lee (Banshee, Warrior), Freddy Miyares (When They See Us, The L Word: Generation Q), and Jordan Preston Carter (The Haves and the Have Nots).

