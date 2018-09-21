HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ To Be Scored By Nine Inch Nails

Academy Award and Golden Globe-award winning musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, best known for their work on the iconic popular music act Nine Inch Nails, will compose the score for Damon Lindelof’s HBO series based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’s Watchmen.

The series reportedly takes place years after the events of the comics, and will feature all-new characters, although HBO and producers have not yet ruled out the possibility that some familiar faces from Watchmen may turn up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross began working together as film composers on David Fincher’s The Social Network. Fincher had been a fan of Reznor’s work for many years, having used the Nine Inch Nails song “Closer” in the acclaimed thriller Se7en. Fincher was heavily influenced by Reznor’s work with Atticus Rosson Ghosts I-IV. He incorporated several of the album tracks for the film’s temp score before hiring the duo to write an original score. Reznor and Ross earned an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the film’s score.

Again teaming with Fincher, Reznor and Ross wrote an original score for the American remake of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. The 39-track album won a Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. The duo also scored Fincher’s 2014 adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel Gone Girl.

In 2016, they teamed up with Gustavo Santaolalla and Mogwai to create original music for Before the Flood, a feature documentary from longtime environmental advocate Leonardo DiCaprio and actor/filmmaker/Oscar-winning documentary producer Fisher Stevens (The Cove, Racing Extinction). Acting as music supervisors for the first time, Reznor and Ross co-composed the score with Santaolalla and Mogwai. Following that project, Reznor and Ross wrote the original score for the Boston Marathon bombing film, Patriots Day, and last year Reznor and Ross collaborated with celebrated documentary filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick on a docuseries that chronicled an historic era of war and tension paralleling today’s America, in The Vietnam War.

The prolific duo will continue to reveal new projects throughout the year and into 2019, beginning with a musical contribution to the film Mid ’90s, written and directed by Jonah Hill. The film is scheduled for release on October 19th through A24.

Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, HBO’s Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.

Watchmen is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television, based on characters from DC. The series will debut on HBO in 2019.