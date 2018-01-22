The Internet Remembers Heath Ledger 10 Years After His Death

On January 22, 2008, the entertainment world was rocked to its core. Reports rang out all over the news stations and internet home pages: Actor Heath Ledger had been found dead.

At just 28 years old, Ledger passed away from cardiac arrest due to the use of prescription drugs. The news put fans, as well as the entire industry in a state of shock. At the time, Ledger was one of the most talked-about names in movies. Roles in films like 10 Things I Hate About You, A Knight’s Tale and Brokeback Mountain had made the young actor one of the most sought-after leading men in Hollywood. However, he would go down in history for the role he filmed just before his death.

Ledger portrayed Batman’s arch-nemesis in Chrisopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, which hit theaters a few months after the actor’s death. His dark and twisted turn as the popular villain was widely loved by both fans and critics, and it earned Ledger a posthumous Oscar in 2009.

It’s now been 10 years since Ledger passed away, and the internet is spending this tragic anniversary celebrating the life of the beloved actor we lost.

Ledger’s Best Roles

As a celebration of the life and talent of Heath Ledger, we put together a video compilation of some of the late actor’s best roles.

Remembering The Joker

Ledger will be remembered for his roles in all genres of film, but fans of comic books will always know him for his Oscar-winning performance as The Joker in Christopher Nolan’s highly-celebrated Batman film, The Dark Knight. The film was released a few months after Ledger’s death.

It’s been 10 years since Heath Ledger passed away. The impact he left on cinema is unparalleled and the hole his death has left in the world is devastating. pic.twitter.com/BY4DRuKPzk — Jack Howard (@JackHoward) January 22, 2018

It’s 10 years to the day since the world tragically lost Heath Ledger, and his ‘Joker Diary’ is a haunting reminder of just how committed he was as an actor. https://t.co/XZmEgoPdSR pic.twitter.com/wgrQQhWibj — LADbible (@ladbible) January 22, 2018

Heath Ledger’s Joker performance is so good that you forget he’s Heath Ledger. The Dark Knight remains forever rewatchable. pic.twitter.com/LJETsi6tre — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) January 21, 2018

It’s been 10 years already?? RIP Heath Ledger pic.twitter.com/mDUEs0Cdqy — This Woman (@KingThandie) January 22, 2018

Can’t Believe It

It’s been ten years since Ledger passed away, and many fans can’t believe it’s already been that long since the tragic loss.

Has it honestly been ten years since we lost Heath Ledger? Man, how time flies… pic.twitter.com/v2iuospKsE — Anna is too old for this sh*t. (@MovieNut14) January 22, 2018

Heath Ledger being gone for 10 years feels very very surreal pic.twitter.com/WkBJgVT45D — C. (@carlixann) January 22, 2018

It was one of the most shocking news events in entertainment history. Today marking ten years since Heath Ledger’s death, we look back at some of his best moments. #9Today pic.twitter.com/hIGhQtVxFO — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) January 22, 2018

Generational Talent

From The Dark Knight to Brokeback Mountain, Ledger was one of the best actors in the business leading up to his death.

Dear Heath Ledger,

Thank you for:

Ennis Del Mar

The Joker

Patrick Verona

William Thatcher

Gabriel Martin

Harry Faversham

Sonny Grotowski

Alex Bernier

Jacob Grimm

Tony

and many more but most importantly, thank you for YOU. #10YearsWithoutHeath — Heath Ledger (@HeathLedgerOnly) January 22, 2018

10 years since Heath Ledger passed away….RIP pic.twitter.com/EY54smDIR8 — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) January 21, 2018

Ten years already… Dear Heath Ledger, we miss you ❤ pic.twitter.com/TqqLDAtpIT — Jake Gyllenhaal News (@jbbgyllenhaal) January 21, 2018

Class Act

Not only was Ledger known for his incredible abilities in front of a camera, but those who had the chance to meet him were always quick to comment on his high level of character.

“When I die, my money’s not gonna come with me. My movies will live on for people to judge what I was as a person.” Remembering Heath Ledger, who passed away 10 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/eKyGujvn4F — hmv (@hmvtweets) January 22, 2018

Ten Things I Hate About You

While The Dark Knight and Brokeback Mountain remain the most celebrated of Ledger’s roles, his leading turn in Ten Things I Hate About You is still loved by fans to this day.

Heath Ledger singing ‘Can’t Take my Eyes off of You’ in 10 Things I Hate About You will forever be my favorite thing pic.twitter.com/63dn9GYufa — Perfect Boyfriend (@WhennBoys) January 22, 2018

10 Things I Hate About You might be my favorite romantic comedy of all time. RIP Heath Ledger. pic.twitter.com/4VFCgpQxEB — Rene is Whitewashed (@_Rene_V) January 22, 2018

You’ll Be Missed

It’s been ten years, but fans and friends still miss Ledger, and the unparalleled charisma he brought to every movie set and every room.

10 years ago today we lost one of the most talented actors of our generation, RIP Heath Ledger. pic.twitter.com/PDsYtzW5GZ — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) January 22, 2018

10 years but never forgotten



RIP Heath Ledger pic.twitter.com/X63GrQosjE — David ⚡️ (@itsdxvid) January 22, 2018