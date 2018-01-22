DC

The Internet Remembers Heath Ledger 10 Years After His Death

On January 22, 2008, the entertainment world was rocked to its core. Reports rang out all over the news stations and internet home pages: Actor Heath Ledger had been found dead.

At just 28 years old, Ledger passed away from cardiac arrest due to the use of prescription drugs. The news put fans, as well as the entire industry in a state of shock. At the time, Ledger was one of the most talked-about names in movies. Roles in films like 10 Things I Hate About You, A Knight’s Tale and Brokeback Mountain had made the young actor one of the most sought-after leading men in Hollywood. However, he would go down in history for the role he filmed just before his death.

Ledger portrayed Batman’s arch-nemesis in Chrisopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, which hit theaters a few months after the actor’s death. His dark and twisted turn as the popular villain was widely loved by both fans and critics, and it earned Ledger a posthumous Oscar in 2009.

It’s now been 10 years since Ledger passed away, and the internet is spending this tragic anniversary celebrating the life of the beloved actor we lost.

Ledger’s Best Roles

As a celebration of the life and talent of Heath Ledger, we put together a video compilation of some of the late actor’s best roles.

Remembering The Joker

Ledger will be remembered for his roles in all genres of film, but fans of comic books will always know him for his Oscar-winning performance as The Joker in Christopher Nolan’s highly-celebrated Batman film, The Dark Knight. The film was released a few months after Ledger’s death.

Can’t Believe It

It’s been ten years since Ledger passed away, and many fans can’t believe it’s already been that long since the tragic loss.

Generational Talent

From The Dark Knight to Brokeback Mountain, Ledger was one of the best actors in the business leading up to his death. 

Class Act

Not only was Ledger known for his incredible abilities in front of a camera, but those who had the chance to meet him were always quick to comment on his high level of character.

Ten Things I Hate About You

While The Dark Knight and Brokeback Mountain remain the most celebrated of Ledger’s roles, his leading turn in Ten Things I Hate About You is still loved by fans to this day.

You’ll Be Missed

It’s been ten years, but fans and friends still miss Ledger, and the unparalleled charisma he brought to every movie set and every room.

