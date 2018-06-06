Hellboy Reboot Loses Its Subtitle

Hellboy reboot news has been heating up lately with casting like Stranger Things star David Harbour and Deadwood star Ian McShane making fans happy, but one tidbit has actually been reversed.

In addition to the casting news, there was word that the film’s subtitle would be Rise of The Blood Queen, but it’s reportedly not what the movie will go by after all. As IGN reports, the exclusive promo art the site debuted, with the Rise of The Blood Queen subtitle, won’t be used going forward. The reboot is simply titled Hellboy for now.

The Descent director Neil Marshall is helming the Hellboy reboot, and it’s scheduled to start production this fall.

The Hellboy reboot will be in theaters sometime in 2018.