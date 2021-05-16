Henry Cavill Reveals Relationship Status in Latest Post

✖

Henry Cavill is addressing all that relationship gossip with his latest post on Instagram. The Superman actor called for fans to tone down the toxic comments on social media. But he also wanted to make sure that the constant chatter about his love life wasn’t going to affect Natalie Viscuso. Cavill is currently dating the Vice President of Television and Digital Studios at Legendary Entertainment. There has apparently been some fan backlash to the pairing and the Man of Steel star wants to nip it in the bud before it goes any further. If you’ve spent any time around online fandoms, then you know how wild things can get in a hurry. The murmurs begin and it can be a nightmare to be the person on the other side of the screen. Hopefully the Superman actor’s pleas reach the ears of his fanbase, because all this negative attention is doing a number on him.

“Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships,” Cavill explained.

“Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are "speculating", It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing,” he added. “We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others. So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop.”

“I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true,” Cavill continued. “Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”

