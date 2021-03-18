Justice League: Henry Cavill Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Snyder Cut

✖

It's a bird... It's a plane... It's Henry Cavill! DC fans are delighted to see the Superman actor back on their screens today now that Zack Snyder's Justice League finally hit HBO Max. The movie has been met with fairly decent reviews and fans are thrilled to see their favorite DC heroes back in action. The movie's cast seems excited about the new release, including Cavill. In fact, the actor took to Instagram today to congratulate Snyder on his hard work and share some behind-the-scenes images from the production.

"Here's to you Zack. Congratulations! I know this has been an arduous journey for you, you kept fighting, though. I couldn't be happier to see your vision for Justice League realised. And what a movie it is," Cavill wrote. You can check out his photos, which also feature Snyder and Amy Adams, in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

During a recent interview, Snyder revealed that he almost gave Cavill a beard and mullet in the movie.

"We actually talked about it a lot, and I was a slight advocate -- a little bit, for the mullet -- but I think that there was no way to go back from that and at the time the studio was really leaning on me pretty hard," Snyder revealed to YouTuber Tyrone Magnus. "There was just ... I was lucky to be able to figure it out, so I could get the black suit ... I had done a lot of research before, so we knew how to turn the color suit black."

You can check out HBO Max’s description of Zack Snyder’s Justice League below:

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.