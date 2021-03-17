Hourman Film in the Works From DC and Warner Bros.

✖

DC's tapestry of big-screen ventures has gotten pretty expansive over the past few years, working more and more of the publisher's unique characters into the fold. In addition to films surrounding some of DC's household name characters, Warner Bros. has begun to explore projects surrounding lesser-known heroes and villains -- and it looks like Hourman will soon be joining that list. On Wednesday, it was announced that Warner Bros. and DC are developing an Hourman film, which will also be produced by Planet of the Apes studio Cherin Entertainment. The script for the film is being penned by Gavin Games and Neil Widener, who previously worked on San Andreas and Hot Wheels.

Created by Ken Fitch and Bernard Baily in 1940's Adventure Comics #48, Hourman is initially the superhero name of Rex Tyler, a chemist whose synthetic compound, "Miraclo", gives him superpowers for exactly one hour. In addition to operating as an individual hero, Hourman served as a member of the Golden Age Justice Society of America. In the decades that have followed, multiple other characters have donned the mantle, including Rex's son, Rick Tyler, and an android named Matthew Tyler. It is unclear at this point which incarnation or incarnations of the character would factor into the film.

This would be Hourman's latest appearance into live-action, after Rex Tyler made his debut in the Season 1 finale and Season 2 premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, where he was portrayed by Patrick J. Adams. Years prior to that, The CW had been developing a live-action Hourman series, but it ultimately didn't come to fruition. Both the Rex and Rick incarnations of the character currently factor into The CW's Stargirl, played respectively by Lou Ferrigno, Jr. and Cameron Gellman.

The idea of Hourman potentially getting his own solo venture is particularly interesting when juxtaposed with Black Adam, which is set to introduce the JSA to mainstream audiences. While Hourman isn't part of that incarnation of the team -- which consists of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Doctor Fate -- there's a chance that he could be a former or future member of it, or that he could be part of another incarnation of the JSA across the DC multiverse.

