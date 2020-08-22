How to Watch DC FanDome

✖

Today, Warner Bros. and DC are launching DC FanDome, their own specialized event that will run hours of panels, reveals, and announcements in place of a more traditional Comic Con International appearance by the company. It came out of the decision to take Comic Con itself virtual this year. Originally set to be a 24-hour, stand-alone event that featured dozens of hours of content for fans to choose from, DC made a last-minute change to the schedule, making today an eight-hour "Hall of Heroes" presentation that skews heavily toward movies and video games. The rest of the content will drop on September 12, and can be viewed on-demand.

Today's content won't be on-demand, but instead will run three consecutive times, in eight-hour blocks. The repetition is to give people who missed something, or audiences in different time zones, an opportunity to get on board. The downside? Some of today's content will apparently not be archived and made available later so, like a Comic Con panel, audiences are going to be rewarded for "being there."

Hall of Heroes begins this afternoon at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, and repeats three times. Barring a change of plans, FanDome's first day will end and the panels will no longer be accessible as of the same time tomorrow.

The best way to access is by going to dcfandome.com on a desktop, tablet, or mobile device. If it's anything like Comic-Con @ Home, it seems likely most of the videos will be redirected from YouTube or another video player, so you may be able to keep an eye on it by visiting the social media accounts either for DC or for your favorite property. It's likely that at least the sooner and more well-promoted projects like Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder's Justice League will have some of their content available on YouTube and Twitter.

DC FanDome offers closed captioning in English as well as global translations in French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese.

DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes will give fans insights into films that are in development, from the ones that are essentially finished to movies like The Flash and Black Adam, which will be debuting their first official looks at the event. There will also be video game first looks, a number of planned announcements, a mystery DC Comics panel (possibly to give details on Endless Winter), and a panel for The CW's The Flash.

