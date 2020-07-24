DC Announces Endless Winter Event To Follow Dark Nights; Death Metal

✖

DC will follow up the currently-ongoing Dark Nights: Death Metal series with Endless Winter, a house ad in the company's in-house solicitations magazine DC Connect revealed today. The ad for the event tells virtually nothing, except for the title and the fact that (as the title implies) there's going to be ice involved. Whether this is tied to the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal, and so another in a line of interconnected stories from writer Scott Snyder and featuring aspects of DC's multiverse isn't clear. If not, there are plenty of cold-themed villains and heroes, from Ice and Captain Cold to Killer Frost and Icicle, who might be part of the idea.

One interesting idea will be the question of how it becomes an "endless winter." The background looks dark. Does that mean, like in The Final Night, Earth's sun is absent or diminished? If so, what does that mean for Superman, who lost his powers during that event and had to undergo some serious changes before he got them back.

You can see the ad below.

(Photo: DC)

Whatever the story is, expect to hear more in the coming weeks and months. DC FanDome might be a venue for a little bit of news, although they are downplaying comics in favor of multimedia at that event, so it may be something that you have to wait for.

Dark Nights: Death Metal is DC's follow-up to their 2017-18 series Dark Nights: Metal, which brought widespread changes to the DC universe and introduced fans to the Dark Multiverse and a popular villain, the Batman Who Laughs, who has been a featured character in almost every major story Snyder has written since. The series will also include several "Metalverse" one-shots throughout the summer months, expanding the vast world created by the Death Metal storyline (presumably similar to the one-shots that gave backstories for the Dark Knights in Metal).

"I've been waiting to do this story since we finished Dark Nights: Metal," Snyder said in a statement. "As much as it was a complete event, we left some threads hanging there for sure. I’d hoped that if people liked the first series enough, we’d have a chance to set up something bigger, and that’s our plan for Death Metal."

The series spins out of the events of Scott Snyder’s Justice League run and the Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen miniseries by James Tynion IV. The Earth has been consumed by Dark Multiverse energy, having been conquered by the Batman Who Laughs and his evil lieutenants, corrupted versions of Shazam, Donna Troy, Supergirl, Blue Beetle, Hawkman, and Commissioner Jim Gordon. Some heroes, like Wonder Woman and the Flash, have made compromises as they negotiate to keep humanity alive in this hell-born landscape. Others, like Batman, are part of an underground resistance looking to take back control of their world. Superman is imprisoned, cursed to literally power Earth’s sun for eternity.

But a mysterious figure provides Wonder Woman with vital information she might be able to use to rally Earth’s remaining heroes to resist the Batman Who Laughs. Can the Justice League break away from the Dark Multiverse and defeat Perpetua?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.