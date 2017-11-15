Is Batman On The Flying Fox In Zack Snyder’s New Justice League Image?

In a new image from the set of the Justice League, director Zack Snyder revealed Batman's new tactical batsuit. The new suit will show up in the third act of the film, and today is the final day that actor Ben Affleck is wearing it - note that doesn't mean they're at the end of principal photography on the film, as movies, especially big budget ones, are shot way out of order. The single image has already sparked considerably commentary from fans and experts alike, but one thing in particular isn't clear: just where is Batman standing in this new picture?

Sure, he's standing next to the Batmobile, and we know from our set visit that the goggles are worn "to pilot a new vehicle." Could that vehicle be what he's currently on? During the visit to the Justice League set, producers Deborah Snyder and Charles Roven talked about a new group transport vehicle called the Flying Fox.

"It fits all of them, but it could also fit a vehicle in it," Snyder told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "So we can bring the Batmobile into the Flying Fox."

Well that certainly fits the description of what we're seeing, with Batman pulling some sort of lever, standing in a larger room, with the Batmobile by its side. Roven described the interior as "big enough to fit the Batmobile and to house eleven of the Bat-Gadgets." The producer also mentioned Batman's modified Batsuit and a "more weaponized Batmobile" while talking about the Flying Fox, further connecting the dots.

(Photo: WB / Zack Snyder)

One thing that many fans may have missed, especially if they didn't brighten the image considerably, though, is that the beams with their holes and slots to the side of Batman along the wall are identical to those seen in the Deathstroke footage that Ben Affleck released earlier this month. While we still don't know whether Deathstroke will show up in this film, as he's only been officially confirmed for the standalone Batman movie Affleck is co-writing, starring in, and directing (with actor Joe Manganiello in the role of Slade "Deathstroke" Wilson), he was definitely on this set. Was it just temporarily done for his reveal, or does this mean at some point he may be on the Flying Fox when they return to it? We'll have to wait and see.

Either way, it looks like this could be a reveal not just of the new Tactical Batsuit, but of Batman's latest wonderful toy, as well.

Justice League is filming now at WB London for a November 16, 2017 release date.