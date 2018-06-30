Is there a Nightwing Easter Egg in Robin’s Costume on DC Universe’s ‘Titans?’

In what feels like it might be a bit of cleverforeshadowing, a recently-released, high-definition photo of Robin (Brendon Thwaites) from DC Universe’s forthcoming series Titans appears to include a tip of the costume-design hat to Nightwing, the costumed identity Dick Grayson took on after abandoning that of Robin.

It could theoretically be a coincidence, but cape clips and some costume design choices on the Robin suit for Titans appear to come togehter at the center of his chest to form something that closely resembles the “bird-like” logo used by Nightwing on Batman: The Animated Series and in later interpretations in the comics and onscreen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the vaguely t-shape in the center of his chest, with a detail at the top (meant to ape the “laced” look of Robin’s early tunic tops, but here metallic) that provides a “head” for the bird. At the tips of the “T” are cape clips which turn inward and up from the outside edges of the T in the same way Nightwing’s other costumes (which have a stylized stripe rather than something that is explicitly a bird) features a jagged feature in its line.

Thwaites’s Dick Grayson will apparently be the focal point of Titans, and official images for the series have treated him as such, with more Robin officially released than any other character on the show.

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.

After the first season of Titans is over, DC Universe will spin off Doom Patrol into its own show.

What do you think — is this an intentional costuming detail meant to evoke the character’s future or foreshadow something from later in the series…or just something that comic book nerds see as a kind of weird Rorschach test? Sound off in the comments.