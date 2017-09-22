Fan Art Gives ‘It’ a ‘Killing Joke’ Twist

What do you get when you combine It with Batman: The Killing Joke? If this fan art is any indication you get the scariest clown mashup of all time.

Martin David, who describes himself as a “left handed artist-illustrator” on Instagram, recently posted his take on Pennywise styled as the Joker as depicted in Alan Moore and Brian Bolland’s classic Batman story. You can check out the image below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

David’s depiction replaces the Joker’s laughter with Pennywise’s “You’ll Float Too!” catchphrase and somehow manages to make Stephen King’s creepy clown even more terrifying by giving him a deranged Joker-esque pose.

This isn’t the first time fans have made mashups of the homicidal clowns. One fan went so far as to create a creepy trailer masking up the worlds of It and Batman to create a world where The Joker takes on Pennywise to see who is the worst, while last week Boss Logic created a truly nightmarish mashup of Jared Leto’s Suicide Squad Joker with Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise.

With all of these mashups, if you didn’t have a fear of clowns before you probably do now.

It is currently playing in theaters. The Joker will be headed back to the screen as well. Suicide Squad 2 and a Joker & Harley Quinn movie are both in the works as well as a separate Joker origin movie.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!