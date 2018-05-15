‘iZombie’ Recap With Spoilers: “Insane in the Germ Brain”

The episode begins with Isobel video chatting with her mom about her life in New Seattle.

Liv and Levon sit in bed. Levon tries to console her about turning Curtis into a zombie.

Ravi sits in bed, talking about meeting Peyton’s parents. Peyton then reveals then she has to go to DC.

Isobel’s mom notices that she’s getting a nosebleed. Isobel hangs up the call. Liv goes out into the room and finds Isobel passed out on the floor. Everyone panics, but Isobel wakes up, revealing that she was playing a trick on them.

Liv and Ravi get ready for work, and try to figure out how to help Isobel. Clive comes in with a corpse — and a cold. He shows them the victim — Vince, an employee who got murdered while dressing up in drag and impersonating the HR manager. Liv cooks and eats his brain.

Chase meets with his generals, and tries to figure out how to better protect the brain tubes from being stolen.

Don E helps direct a video about Angus’ congregation.

Cavanagh comes in to Dale’s office, and replays the dash cam footage from Liv and Clive’s last sting — where Clive talks about thinking he can’t have kids with Dale.

Clive interviews Sheila, the HR manager that Vince was dressing up as. She reveals that Vince is a chronic germaphobe, just as Liv comes in and begins anxiously cleaning her hands. Liv gets a vision — of a guy on the local baseball team flirting with Vince, then getting upset when finding out that he’s in drag.

Don E helps Angus prepare for the sermon. Angus goes out to his congregation, who cheer.

Ravi and Peyton have dinner with Peyton’s parents. Peyton’s dad makes things awkward, which Ravi calls him out on.

Don E and Blaine’s other minion watch the video of Angus’ sermon. Don E uploads it to the internet.

Peyton and her parents argue about the state of New Seattle. Peyton’s father tries to convince Peyton to leave the city for good, which Ravi agrees with.

Dale breaks up with Clive.

Liv and Clive interview the baseball player who flirted with Vince. He sneezes on Liv, which makes her freak out. The player then reveals that he saw the person who punched Vince and killed him.

Ravi arrives with food for Isobel, only to find her asleep on the couch. She laughs about scaring him again, but he asks her not to do it anymore. Isobel gets upset at the notion that she’s going to die, and Ravi asks her to tell him her one true desire. She says that she wants to learn how to drive, and he agrees to teach her.

Major and Chase meet to figure out what to do with Russ. They then are shown Angus’ video, which attacks Fillmore-Graves.

Zombies all across New Seattle watch Angus’ video. They begin to grow more hostile towards humans.

Peyton, Ravi, and Liv watch the video. Peyton gets nervous about her address that she needs to give. Ravi comforts her with a kiss, and she prepares to leave. She tells Liv and Ravi that she won’t be gone for long.

Liv arrives home to find drops of blood throughout the house, and Isobel pretending to be passed out on the floor. Liv helps Isobel clean up her nosebleed. Isobel reveals that she wants Liv to eat her brain when she dies, so that her memories can be carried on in some way.

Clive, Liv, and the french inspector interview Sheila’s husband.

Liv decides to impersonate Peyton, as a way to visit the refugee checkpoint. She starts to be swarmed by people and has a panic attack.

Major is taken hostage by Russ and AJ. They bring him through an initiation, and make him eat the brain of a tortured Russian mobster to test his allegiances. Major reluctantly agrees to eat it.

Major begins to feel the effects of the mobster brain, and quickly reveals that he’s been misleading Russ to get information for Fillmore-Graves. AJ begins to threaten Russ for what Major is saying, but Major reveals that he swallowed a tracking device for Fillmore-Graves to find him. They then raid the facility and rescue Major.

Clive puts on his shirt after sleeping with Michelle. She asks him if he enjoyed it, and then invites him back into bed with her.

Liv returns home with a smuggled human. It’s Isobel’s mom, who embraces her daughter as Levon and Liv film nearby.

Chase addresses the rest of the Fillmore-Graves soldiers at the Scratching Post, congratulating them on a job well done.

Major pulls Chase aside and tells him that Russ got Jordan’s weapon in the firefight, and that he will track down and find the weapon. Major pulls out a gun and shoots Jordan. Captain Seattle tries to shoot Chase, but Chase quickly kills him as well. Major restrains Chase, and then runs over to comfort Jordan.

Angus leads his delegation in song. One of Tucker’s friends comes into the church and shoots and kills a choir member. Tucker tries to protect Angus, who thanks him for doing so.

Ravi arrives to pick Isobel up from her driving lesson, but finds Liv and Isobel’s mom crying inside. Ravi goes into the bedroom, where he finds Isobel laying on the bed. Ravi tells her that she hasn’t fooled him, and he starts crying and begs her to open her eyes.

Ravi, Liv, and Levon take Isobel’s body to the morgue and put her in the freezer.

Levon shows Liv and Ravi a video — of Isobel leaving a message to them before she died. She tells them to not be sad.