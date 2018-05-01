‘iZombie’: 7 Questions Raised by “Mac-Liv-Moore”

Tonight’s iZombie took things into a whole new direction — and dropped some major developments in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of iZombie, “Mac-Liv-Moore”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw Liv Moore (Rose McIver) eating the brain of a wannabe rapper, just as the city is put under lockdown in the hunt for the man behind the zombie bus attack.

In the process, there were some deaths, new secrets that were unveiled, and the like. Let’s break them down.

Is Isobel the zombie cure?

First thing’s first, a question that was first raised last week — Could Isobel (Izabela Vidovic) be the zombie cure that this show has been waiting for?

As fans saw in last week’s episode, Liv’s zombie scratching didn’t take, something that made her serious illness even more of a ticking clock. While Liv and Peyton (Aly Michalka) argued that Isobel needed to be taken back out of Seattle, Isobel wanted to stay. And by the episode’s end, when Isobel met Ravi (Rahul Kohli), she agreed to live out her dying days as a test subject.

So…could it actually work? Well, it’s almost too early to tell. After all, iZombie’s potential cure has been a source of trouble and drama over the years, and it’s safe to assume that Isobel’s DNA will still bring some sort of complications.

What’s next for Ravi and Liv?

On that note — did Ravi and Liv’s friendship just take a turn for the worst?

Ravi seemed pretty unhappy when finding out about Liv’s coyote operation, and the circumstances through which he found out.

So could the friends and coworkers have a more frayed relationship as the season goes on? Or will Ravi understand where Liv was coming from?

What’s next for Peyton?

Another one of tonight’s plotlines saw another major revelation, as Blaine and Don-E turned Mayor Baracus back into a human, only for Blaine to immediately shoot and kill him.

Because of this, Peyton was officially deemed “acting mayor” – something that she probably wasn’t expecting.

So, what’s next for her character from here? What role will she play in this ongoing zombie/human conflict?

Can Blaine be taken down?

On that note — could this episode be the beginning of the end for Blaine?

As some have argued throughout the show’s tenure, Blaine really has no feasible way to be redeemed, as he does one terrible thing after another. But killing the mayor just to get cheap land feels like a new low – one that could have actual ramifications within the show itself.

As ComicBook.com’s Russ Burlingame pointed out, the bloody map used in Baracus’ murder was on hand during a set visit last year. This could indicate that even if Blaine thought he destroyed the map, the prop could have a larger role in Seattle’s government taking Blaine down.

Did Major actually scratch Cain?

Speaking of the government, we need to talk about what happened with Major.

Major and the rest of Fillmore-Graves spent most of the episode chasing down Robert “Sugar” Cain, a serial killer who was known for taking out zombies (and was behind the bus crash from earlier in the season).

Cain visited Chase Graves in his office and threatened him with a gun, revealing that he was putting zombies out of their misery. Cain shot Chase, but Chase ultimately retaliated, leaving Cain bleeding on the floor within an inch of his life. Major came into the room and saw what happened, leading Chase to ask Major to scratch Cain and turn him into a zombie.

So…did he? And what ramifications could there be? And if he didn’t, could that change the way he looks at his job?

Is Fillmore-Graves orchestrating this all?

Even with all of the different plotlines going on this episode, they all seemed to have a hidden recurring theme – letting Fillmore-Graves get a better hold on Seattle.

The lockdown would theoretically put Fillmore-Graves’ crusade back in the public eye, especially after the announcement that Cain had been successfully apprehended. This, combined with a change in the city’s mayor, all seems to lead towards Fillmore-Graves being able to get out from underneath Mama Leone’s death – and the threat of the entire city being nuked.

Can we get more D&D scenes?

After about a full year since the fan-favorite episode “Twenty-Sided, Die”, tonight’s iZombie brought a return that we didn’t know we needed – another Dungeons & Dragons subplot.

So…could we get more of that? Seeing Clive evolve from reluctant player to full on DM was a delight, and the entire plotline was able to provide a sort of light-hearted alternative to the episode’s darker moments.

And seriously, it’d be way too fun to see more of this show’s ensemble playing D&D again.