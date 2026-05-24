Steam Giving Away $40 Game for Free

A Steam game that normally costs $40 on the digital PC storefront from Valve is currently $0 until May 28. In other words, there is a new free Steam game. Most of the free Steam games given out this year haven’t been very noteworthy PC games. They have mostly been smaller indie games that PC gamers wouldn’t have known existed until they were made free. This is not the case here. This is a noteworthy PC game, as evidenced by its fairly hefty price point.

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Between now and May 28, Proxy Studios and Slitherine’s turn-based 4x strategy game, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War, is free to download and keep, perpetually. For those unfamiliar with this free Steam game, it is a 2018 release from the aforementioned duo, and one of many games in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, which is licensed out very liberally. And it’s apparently pretty good. On Metacritic, it has a 71, which isn’t the best score, but this is an underrating according to its Steam user reviews. On Steam, the free PC game has 5,152 user reviews, with an 81% approval rating across these reviews. This gives the strategy game a “Very Positive” rating, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on the Valve platform.

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2018 Strategy Game

If this is your first time hearing about this 2018 strategy game, it is a turn-based 4X strategy game, and the first in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. In it, the world has been upheaved by terror and violence as four factions engage each other in brutal war for dominance over the planet’s scarce resources. You pick which faction to play, and then which three to destroy. Where it differs compared to many games in the genre is that there is no diplomacy, technology to research, or anything around the edges. It’s all about military domination.

“Like the Civilization series, but find Diplomacy a boring option? This game is for you,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. Another user review adds, “This is a solid game that I can easily recommend. Note ‘solid game’, not ‘cutting edge’ or some sort of genre creating breakthrough, a solid fun game.”

Some user reviews do warn that there is a lot of DLC for the game, all of which adds up, but of course, you don’t need any of the DLC to enjoy the base game. Others note the game is certainly budget compared to bigger games in the genre.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.