10 Most Powerful Green Lanterns of All Time, Ranked by Their Peak Power Level

The Green Lantern Corps is the most powerful peacekeeping force in the universe, with thousands wielding Green Lantern Power Rings. This power ring allows a person to conjure hard-light constructs, limited only by their imagination and willpower. Many of DC Comics’ best heroes are members of the Corps and have dedicated their lives to protecting Earth and the universe. Of course, some Green Lanterns wield their rings better and have more willpower than others. Some of these Green Lanterns, at their peak power level, are practically gods. With cosmic power like this, all evil should fear these Green Lanterns’ light.

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With rings that can create practically anything, the Green Lantern Corps are among the greatest heroes in the DC Universe. This list will focus solely on these characters’ power as Green Lanterns, and not when they have welded Lantern Rings from other Corps like the Sinestro, Red, or White Lantern Corps.

10) Simon Baz

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After being falsely accused of terrorism, Simon Baz suddenly found himself in possession of a Green Lantern Ring. For a long time, Simon was wary that his ring would fail him, so he carried a gun, but ultimately, his faith in his ring and himself grew to the point that he no longer needed a firearm. When Simon first obtained the Green Lantern Ring, he accidentally overwhelmed the entire Justice League. As he became more experienced, he could help make a force field around the Earth and fight Volthoom. Simon also possesses abilities unlike those of other Green Lanterns. He can use his ring to heal people, including curing a person’s brain damage. He also possesses the Emerald Sight, which allows him to see visions of the future.

9) Jessica Cruz

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As a person who had significant PTSD and agoraphobia, Jessica Cruz seemed like the last person who would ever become a Green Lantern. However, when the evil Volthoom Power Ring from Earth-3 latched onto her, she was able to overcome its corruption and ultimately destroy it. This feat made her worthy of joining the Corps, and she quickly became one of its strongest members. She’s drawn blood from Darkseid, fought numerous Red Lanterns simultaneously, helped create a force field around the Earth, and held up over a hundred sextillion tons of rock. For a short time, Jessica also had access to Darkseid’s Omega Effect, allowing her to fire deadly Omega Beams from her hands. Jessica shows that anyone can overcome their fear.

8) Kilowog

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The big bad drill instructor of the Green Lantern Corps, Kilowog, uses his brute strength and mastery of his ring to whip rookies into shape. Even without his ring, Kilowog is superhumanly strong. Outside of the training room, Kilowog is no less of a fearsome warrior and determined leader, as he’s served in many of the Green Lantern Corps’ most brutal conflicts against enemies like the Manhunters, Sinestro Corps, Red Lanterns, Black Lanterns, and Parallax. Easily his most impressive feats include containing an army of brainwashed heroes, aiding in banishing Parallax from Oa, and storing all 15 billion of his people into his ring until a new planet could be found for them.

7) Guy Gardner

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Guy Gardner may be an insufferable hot-head and egomaniac, but he’s still one of the Green Lantern Corps’ strongest members. After Hal Jordan, Guy was the second human to be inducted into the Corps. Guy’s overwhelming stubbornness allows him to create powerful constructs that can dwarf starship fleets and overwhelm numerous Green Lanterns simultaneously. He’s managed to defeat Atrocitus, scored one of the best marksmanship records of any Green Lantern, defeated Kilowog, resisted an Anti-Matter virus that warps space, and aided in defeating Parallax. His willpower is said to be so immense that his ring constantly struggles to contain the overwhelming power Guy passively generates. With a willpower like that, Guy is easily one of the strongest Green Lanterns.

6) Sinestro

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Nowadays, Sinestro may be the most notorious enemy of the Green Lantern Corps and the leader of his own vicious Sinestro Corps. However, he was once a proud member of the Green Lantern Corps. During both his original tenure and several attempts at redemption, Sinestro has been lauded as one of the most powerful Green Lanterns of all time. Given the fact that Hal Jordan was his pupil, Sinestro’s skill can’t be overstated. When he’s had a Green Lantern Ring, Sinestro had defeated Star Sapphire and imprisoned dozens of Sinestro Corpsmen. The disgraced Green Lantern’s greatest feat is when he conjured a permanent and functional Green Lantern Ring. Sinestro has even stated that his willpower is so immense that he’s overloaded and broken two Green Lantern Rings.

5) Mogo

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The biggest Green Lantern in the entire universe, Mogo, is a living planet that’s often treated as the Corps’ ultimate trump card. Mogo has complete control over his body, allowing him to instantly conjure powerful earthquakes and storms to entrap criminals on his surface. And of course, all of his feats with his Green Lantern ring are on a planetary scale. He’s pulled thousands of Black Lanterns into his core to incinerate them, annihilated armadas of starships with a single blast, pushed the planet Oa, and created a beacon so bright that it illuminated the universe. With Mogo’s overwhelming size and cosmic-level feats with his ring, only the most powerful beings in the universe stand a chance against him.

4) Sodam Yat

The prophesied savior of the Green Lantern Corps, Sodam Yat, has immense power stemming from both his skill with his ring and his Daxamite heritage. Daxamites possess abilities nearly equal to Kryptonians, including super-strength, super-speed, solar energy absorption, freeze breath, and heat vision. If having all the powers of Superman wasn’t enough, Sodam is no slouch when it comes to his use of his Green Lantern ring. He once fused with Ion, the physical embodiment of willpower itself, to gain an immense power boost. Sodam has wrestled with Superboy-Prime; matched the power of the Emerald Eye; survived being at the center of a star; and destroyed Ranx, a Sinestro Corps member that’s a living planet.

3) John Stewart

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Having worked as a marine and an architect, John Stewart has the perfect background to be a skilled Green Lantern. Unlike other Green Lanterns, whose constructs are hollow, John’s constructs are solid and therefore stronger and more durable. He’s held together the Earth, created an army, constructed a solar system, destroyed Mogo, hit targets a galaxy away with a sniper rifle, and created constructs that shattered comic panels. He’s even resurrected his deceased sister as a fully independent and sentient construct. At one point, John absorbed the all-powerful Godstorm to become in tune with creation itself. In this form, John transcended time and space, created an all-new universal Lantern Battery, and killed evil New Gods.

2) Kyle Rayner

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When Parallax possessed Hal Jordan and massacred the Green Lantern Corps, the last Green Lantern Ring went to a hapless cartoonist named Kyle Rayner. Even when he’s relying solely on his Green Lantern Ring instead of the near omnipotent White Lantern Ring, Kyle is still among the most powerful Lanterns in the universe. As a cartoonist, Kyle’s creativity in his constructs is unmatched. He’s connected 132 planets, contained a supernova, reconstructed his ring through willpower alone, helped hold back a multi-dimensional Big Bang, defeated Parallax, resisted the Anti-Life Equation, and rebuilt the entire Green Lantern Corps. Kyle’s strongest form as a Green Lantern is when he fuses with Ion, becoming almost completely omnipotent and omnipresent.

1) Hal Jordan

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No other person in the universe has pushed the limits of the Green Lantern ring more than Hal Jordan. The first human recruited into the Green Lantern Corps, Hal’s willpower is unlike anything that has ever been seen before or since. His battles have reshaped the cosmos and redefined what a Green Lantern can do. Hal has used his ring to phase through matter, travel through time, and form pocket dimensions. With his indomitable will, Hal has created a planet-encompassing shield, held a universe in his ring, slaughtered the entire Green Lantern Corps, punched with enough force to shatter reality, sent tremors across infinite realms, and once became a being of pure willpower. Many of the universe’s strongest beings, like Krona, Volthoom, and Ion itself, have fallen to Hal’s infinite willpower.

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