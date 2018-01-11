‘iZombie’ Season 4 Key Art Debuts on Social Media

Two days ago, when The CW announced the premiere date for iZombie‘s upcoming fourth season, the network quietly debuted some of the season’s key art on Instagram and Facebook.

The image features series star Rose McIver as Liv Moore, standing in a leather jacket next to a neon sign which appears to feature a brain.

As fans will remember, iZombie ended things on a pretty dramatic note during last year’s season finale, when Seattle was officially established as the country’s zombie haven. And according to the show’s cast and crew, things will be in a sort of “new normal” when season four picks back up.

“We’re going to pick up next season three months later, and the United States has walled off Seattle like it’s West Berlin,” showrunner Rob Thomas teased to ComicBook.com after the season finale. “Chase is hanging on by a very thin thread; it’s like every day is the Cuban missile crisis. Brains are coming in, but they aren’t getting as many as they expected, and zombies are hungry. In fact, the opening sequence in season four is going to follow a brain from the moment a man dies somewhere in Texas to the moment it reaches the brain tube and is ingested by a Seattle zombie. In fact, it’s even going to start earlier than that. We’re going to see a commercial on TV; we want to get someone like Laura Linney making a commercial pleading for the people of the United States to sign their brain donor card.”

“It’s so on-point politically right now.” series star Rose McIver said during an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “It’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

Now that the wider world knows that zombies are a thing on the show, it is difficult to know whether she might be standing next to a business that caters to a zombie clientele or if, like many of the previous promotional photos for the show, it is less narrative-driven and more just a cool image. Either way, you can see it below.

iZombie will return on Monday, February 26th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following a new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which will be sort of sharing its timeslot with Supergirl for the remainder of the season.