James Gunn Confirms Status of JJ Abrams' Superman Project

James Gunn's DC Universe may be gearing up to have its own Superman with Superman: Legacy, but it sounds like there is still room for more. Gunn told io9 that the Ta-Nehisi Coates-written Superman produced by J.J. Abrams is still on the board. He further said that should the film move forward that it would be an Elseworlds film, not unlike Joker.

"The two things are totally unrelated," Gunn said about Superman: Legacy and the Coates/Abrams project. "That's an exciting movie. I know that Changal Nong, who is the executive on that project, is extremely excited about it. So, if it comes in and it's great, which I haven't read the script, and if the timing is right, that could absolutely happen. That's totally unrelated. It would be an Elseworlds tale, like Joker."

The Coates/Abrams Superman project was first announced back in 2021, but there haven't been much in the way of news or updates since. In April 2022 it was reported that Coates was expected to turn in a draft of his screen play "soon" while a report in June of that year also indicated that the studio hasn't yet finalized plans with the project. The film has been rumored to center around a Black Superman and possibly be a period piece set in the 20th century in line with Superman's original comic debut in 1938.

"There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told," Abrams said at the time. "We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we're beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity."

What do we know about Superman: Legacy?

Announced as part of the new DC Studios slate earlier this year, we don't know a ton about Superman: Legacy. The film is expected to be released on July 11, 2025, with Gunn writing and directing the film. The film is described as Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

No casting for the film has been announced, though Gunn recently opened up about what he's looking for in a Superman.

"It's hard, but we're looking," Gunn explained. "And we actually have some really great choices, which I'm excited about. But it has to be somebody who has all of the humanity that Superman has, but he's also an alien. It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has. And it has to be somebody that you want to give a hug."

