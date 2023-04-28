Bruce Campbell Offers to Play Kingdom Come Superman

Bruce Campbell has played no shortage of legendary characters over the years, from Ash Williams to Elvis Presley to everything in between. While Campbell might be best known for dipping his toe into the Marvel movie universe multiple times thanks to his friendship with director Sam Raimi, it looks like he wouldn't be opposed to playing a major DC role. In a tweet on Thursday, Campbell retweeted a fan asking DC Studios to contact Campbell for a Kingdom Come project with an image of the story's iteration of Superman attached, responding that he's "DM-ing [his] number." Campbell has already been in the DC space as Bill Church Jr. on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, and also wrote the recent comic miniseries Sgt. Rock vs. the Army of the Dead.

While a Kingdom Come project is not confirmed to be part of the future DC Universe slate, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has posted covers and panels from the miniseries on social media, leading some to wonder how it could inspire or influence the movies and Max shows on the horizon.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

