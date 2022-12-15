Black Superman Movie From J.J. Abrams, Ta-Nehisi Coates Reportedly Still Happening

The future of the DC Universe is continuing to evolve at a rapid pace, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped to run DC Studios. The duo will now be overseeing a number of movies, television shows, video games, and more inspired by DC's comics — and tonight, we got the first inkling of what that will entail, with Gunn himself penning a new reboot movie for Superman. The film, which will follow a younger Superman as he arrives in Metropolis, will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. According to subsequent reporting about Gunn's reboot, it looks like another project relating to the Man of Steel could still be happening.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn's new movie is "said to not have an impact" on the Black Superman film that is being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by J.J. Abrams. Their reporting states that Coates is still working on the script.

What would J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' Superman movie be about?

This comes after one of the most recent reports around the film in April of this year indicated that Coates would be "turning in a draft of his screenplay... soon." A subsequent report in June indicated that the studio "has yet to finalize plans" regarding that project. Coates' film was previously rumored to center around a Black Superman, and potentially be a period piece set sometime in the 20th century, seemingly in line with Superman's original comic debut in 1938. Michael B. Jordan has also announced plans to play a Black Superman in an HBO Max series, with rumors indicating he could be playing Val-Zod.

"To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor," Coates told Shadow and Act in a statement when his film was first announced. "I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero."

"There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told," Abrams added. "We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we're beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity."

"Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world," Toby Emmerich, former Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, echoed. "We're confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel."

