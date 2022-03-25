James Gunn Shares Amazing Peacemaker Dance Recreation From Bangladesh

Among the many recurring headlines regarding HBO Max’s Peacemaker was the hilarious opening titles sequence, featuring the cast doing a ridiculous dance to a real ear-worm of a song. Memes have been spawned from it, and creator James Gunn has already said he’ll probably have to completely redo it for the next season, and now a professional dance group has recreated it on the other side of the world, showing the reach that Gunn’s TV series had. The writer/director revealed the video on social media, showing the Dance Club of FBS, University of Dhaka in Bangladesh recreating the dance in public. Watch it below!

“I’m very excited to be able to create an opening that was very, very different from anything else on TV, and anything else in the DC world, for sure,” Gunn said of the opening credits in the behind-the-scenes making-of for the series. Set to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It,” Peacemaker’s credits have been described as “unskippable” by some fans. Gunn added on the HBO Max Podly: The Peacemaker Podcast: “I really just wanted something very, very weird. I remember [Leota Adebayo actor] Danielle Brooks coming to me and going, ‘What are we doing? What is this?’ And I’m like, ‘Just look totally serious. You’re not having fun, just be very, very, very, very serious,’ and telling Charissa, ‘We gotta make the dance as ridiculous as it could possibly be while they remain completely serious.’”

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1507405773252575234

The day before the season finale of the show was released HBO Max officially handed out a second season renewal to Peacemaker. Gunn is confirmed to return and will write and direct every episode of the next batch, having written all of the first season and directing five of the eight episodes.

“I think I pretty much have decided that after I’m done with Guardians, I’m going to be doing television for at least a year. My mind’s made up on that,” Gunn confirmed with Variety. “Not all the shows that we’re dealing with are things that I’m going to be writing and directing, so some of them may take different amounts of my time. Peacemaker is going to be me writing, me directing, and spending all my time on set. But other shows that may not be writing and directing or not directing all the episodes.”

You can watch all of Peacemaker on HBO Max right now!