New Look at The Batman Part II Released and DC Fans Are All Saying the Same Thing

Matt Reeves is celebrating Batman Day today, and he shared a new look at The Batman: Part II with fans to honor the celebration. Reeves directed The Batman, which was released in 2022 and serves as an Elseworlds story in the DC movie world, separate from the James Gunn movie universe that Gunn is building in the DCU. While it has been four years since that movie’s release, and there are still 17 months before the sequel comes out, fans remain in anxious anticipation for the next chapter in Reeves’ story. That was no more obvious than when Reeves made his Batman Day post.

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In the post on X, Matt Reeves shared the image of Batman standing in the shadows, with the caption, “Happy Batman Day to everyone from London!” In response to the post, most fans left similar replies about the image and the excitement for Reeves’ next Batman movie.

Happy Batman Day to everyone from London! 🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/8hMLpAKmMU — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) September 19, 2026

Fans Call Matt Reeves’ Batman Image “Beautiful,” Excited About The Batman: Part II

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

After Matt Reeves made his X post, it wasn’t long before fans began flooding the comments to praise the image and Reeves in general. This started with one comment writing, “Happy Batman Day, Matt! So excited for The Batman Part II.”

Happy Batman Day, Matt! So excited for The Batman Part II 🦇🦇



pic.twitter.com/mO7wGrX9Wq — Rhea (@4eyedRaven) September 19, 2026

The Batman movie from Reeves was a huge success, making $772.8 million worldwide while earning an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score and an 87% audience score. This was a huge improvement over the last Batman debut movie, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in the DCEU, which had a 28% critics’ score and only a 63% audience rating, although that movie did have a higher box office take at $874.4 million. The movie had Batman dealing with terrorist groups threatening Gotham City while following an online provocateur, the Riddler, a villain who had also killed the mayor and police commissioner.

There are other DC fans who have started calling Matt Reeves the “GOAT.”

Happy Batman Day to the GOAT pic.twitter.com/FLPKWmijNs — J (@jrea27_) September 19, 2026

The Batman: Part II continues the story with Robert Pattinson’s Batman dealing with new problems in Gotham City, with more rumors suggesting the Court of Owls might be playing a major role in this story. This movie also steals two major actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with both Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) joining the cast. On top of Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright will be back as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

There are also those fans who saw the image and immediately commented on its beauty, with one person writing, “What a beautiful thing to wake up to on this Batman Day.”

What a beautiful thing to wake up to on this Batman Day pic.twitter.com/nIFN5MlieI — TheBatstan (@TheBatstan) September 19, 2026

Finally, there are the people who saw the photo and immediately began to theorize about the Court of Owls. One person wrote, “He’s in a hedge maze – it’s court of owls.”

He’s in a hedge maze – it’s court of owls pic.twitter.com/i47dZ9865c — Rep. Donovan Crain (@CrainOnTheBrain) September 19, 2026

The Batman: Part II hits theaters on February 18, 2028.