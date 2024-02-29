James Gunn Announces Superman: Legacy Title Change

The man of steel is returning to the big screen next year. Shortly after his hiring as the head of the newly-minted DC Studios, James Gunn announced that he was penning a new Superman film that follows a young Clark Kent during his early years as a journalist for the Daily Planet and as the protector of Metropolis. Titled Superman: Legacy, this feature film would serve as a starting point for the new DC Universe, a cinematic franchise of interconnected stories about DC Comics's various heroes. This consequently meant that Superman: Legacy would not carry on the canon of Henry Cavill's version of Kal-El, casting David Corenswet (Pearl) in the titular role instead.

Superman: Legacy Changes Title

(Photo: DC Studios)

Drop the 'legacy.' Just SUPERMAN, it's cleaner.

In celebration of the film's principal photography kickoff today, writer and director James Gunn unveiled the first look at David Corenswet's Superman suit. Alongside the photo, Gunn revealed that the film would now just be titled SUPERMAN.

"When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy," Gunn wrote. "By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

Work on SUPERMAN has been full steam ahead since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike this past fall, with Gunn adding Nicholas Hoult to the project as Lex Luthor this past December and hosting a table read with the full cast earlier this month.

"It was pretty amazing," Lois Lane actress Rachel Brosnahan said about the table read. "Some of us met for the first time. Some of us got to see each other again. It was amazing to hear the script out loud. As with all of these films, there's a lot of action sequences and things. So to hear the pacing of the film and to get to hear these characters occupied by the actors who play them is really fun. It's also a great group. You can't ask for more than that when doing something like this."

SUPERMAN is currently in principal photography ahead of its July 11th, 2025 release date.