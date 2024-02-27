Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Debunks New Rumor About Budget

James Gunn and Peter Safran are confirmed to be resetting the DC Universe, debuting a string of movies and Max-exclusive television shows in the next few years. The first cinematic venture for the new DCU will be Superman: Legacy, which is written and directed by Gunn and is set to begin production in the very near future. In a recent post on Threads, Gunn set the record straight on one new reported aspect of Superman: Legacy — its potential filming budget. A report from BizJournals.com suggested that the film's production budget is $364 million, which would be the second-most-expensive superhero movie of all time after only Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Gunn confirmed that the report does not accurately reflect Superman: Legacy's budget at all, writing "Absolutely not. 😂 How in the world do they think they know what our budget is?"

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained last year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

Who Will Star in Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

When Will Superman: Legacy Be Released?

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025, with Gunn previously confirming that the film will not be delayed due to last year's Hollywood strikes.

"It may seem far away to many of you, but it's close to me!" Gunn previously wrote of the release date on social media. "We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven't been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…"

