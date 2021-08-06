James Gunn Will Return For Another DC Project, WB Confirms

✖

Not long after teasing that there might be more plans in the offing for characters from his new movie The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's return to DC (in some capacity) has been confirmed. Warner Bros. executive Walter Hamada, who is in charge of the DC Films label, said in an interview today that Gunn had more projects in the works with DC and Warner. It is not immediately clear whether Hamada's plans involve the teased The Suicide Squad spinoffs, or whether Warner Bros. -- who had reportedly tried to get Gunn to direct a Superman movie before he landed on Squad -- might have something new in mind for the filmmaker.

The confirmation came in the form of a story from The Hollywood Reporter. In an article that spoke with cast and crew of the upcoming DC film, Hamada was asked about the prospect of bringing Gunn back once the director is done with Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

"He'll be back," Hamada told THR. "We have more stuff planned."

The film is tracking to earn about $70 million in its opening weekend -- one of the biggest weekends of the post-pandemic era, and nearly as big as Marvel's opening for Black Widow. That alone would have been enough to suspect Gunn might return, but the filmmaker's seemingly boundless enthusiasm for the property, the cast, and the possibility of spinoffs really had most people convinced even before Warner opened up about it.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.