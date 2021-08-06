The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Strongly Suggests New Spinoff in Works

✖

It looks like Peacemaker isn't going to be the only series spinning out of the events of The Suicide Squad. The James Gunn feature is garnering spectacular early reviews ahead of its release this weekend, and now Gunn himself is teasing new spinoffs of the DC Films movie on his social media accounts. Tuesday afternoon, Gunn shared a cryptic message to his Instagram account Tuesday afternoon, strongly suggesting more spinoffs are on the way.

In response to a fan asking if there were any new developments on other Squad spinoffs, Gunn responded with a "Maaaaaaaaybe," with a number of grinning and shrugging emojis. Judging by the filmmaker's standard candid response to similar questions, most might consider this a strong indication an announcement could be imminent. After all, Gunn himself has said he never intentionally lies to fans.

(Photo: James Gunn / Instagram)

In the same string of responses to fans, Gunn admitted he's increasingly liked writing television more and more because it allows filmmakers to dive deeper into characters and their intentions.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

In addition to lead man John Cena, Peacemaker is expected to feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.

Who do you think is the first antihero to kick the bucket in The Suicide Squad? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

Cover photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic