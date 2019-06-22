James Wan Reveals Aquaman Trench Spinoff Movie Details

After Aquaman’s billion-dollar breakthrough, DC, WB, and fans are eager to return to the underwater side of the DC movie universe. Thing is director James Wan also has a slightly different take on the Aquaman mythos coming as well in the form of The Trench, a spinoff film that will focus on the scene-stealers from the original film. Not much is known about the film, including who will return for it or a release date, though ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis had the chance to sit down with the director to chat about his latest film Annabelle Comes Home, and during that discussion, we had to ask for some details regarding The Trench.

“We, you know, we’re still deep in sort of crafting the script, crafting the story right now so I don’t want to get into that too much, but definitely it’s one that I really want to lean into the horror of it, so it’s going to play more as a monster horror movie then it will as a superhero film, but it’s still definitely part of the Aquaman world,” Wan said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That horror focused angle makes a great deal of sense, as all the sequences involving The Trench in the film also stood out for their fantastic tension and spine-tingling imagery, including that phenomenal shot of the horde surrounding Aquaman and Mera’s lone flare. It makes us eager to see what Wan can do with an entire movie to introduce those sorts of creepy sequences, and hopefully, it won’t be too much longer before we get more concrete information.

As for Aquaman, the film is on home video now, and you can find the official description below.

“The Atlantean child Orin, son to the Queen of Atlantis (Nicole Kidman), was abandoned as an infant and left to die; however, he was rescued and raised by a kindly lighthouse keeper. The keeper (Temuera Morrison) adopted the boy as his own son, renaming him Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa). Able to survive the harshest depths of the ocean and on the surface world above, the child of two worlds grew to be a hero to both eventually returning to Atlantis to become their King in addition to being a founding member of the Justice League as Aquaman!

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, Ludi Lin and Temuera Morrison.”

What do you want to see from The Trench? Let us know in the comments and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Aquaman.