Jared Leto Looks Back on Joker Return for Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released a year ago and fans have been celebrating. The film had a long road to being finished and even added a few extra scenes that included Jared Leto’s Joker meeting Ben Affleck’s Batman for the first time on screen. The scene was set during the nightmare timeline and reactions to it were pretty mixed. In a recent interview, Leto has reflected on returning as Joker for the Snyder Cut, and he has nothing but praise for Zack Snyder.

“It was great. Working with Zack[Snyder] is a beautiful thing. I adore him,” Leto tells ComicBookMovie. “I really loved the opportunity. It was really special and I enjoyed it a lot. It’s a unique thing to have been part of DC and to now have been part of Marvel. It’s pretty amazing.”

Leto’s Joker wasn’t initially a part of 2017’s Justice League, but seeing as this might be his last DC Comics movie for Warner Bros. Snyder decided to go all out. The director added characters like Joker, Martian Manhunter and attempted to add Green Lantern to the line-up, but was ultimately shot down by WB due to the studios future plans for the character. During the Snyder Cut press tour, the director revealed why he brought Leto back as Joker.

“[Adding the Joker] was a thing I had wanted to do,” Snyder told Total Film. “Because frankly, the ultimate conflict in a universe where Batman exists is for him to confront Joker. I was afraid that if this was the last Justice League with Ben [Affleck’s Batman] and Jared, it would be remiss if I couldn’t figure out a way for them to come into conflict. Also, it was a wish of mine to bring Joker into the continuing storyline. I hinted at it in Batman v Superman – when you see Batman’s gun in the post-apocalyptic world, it has a Joker playing card taped to it. This has a little bit to do with that concept.”

Jared Leto will be seen next as Michael Morbius in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Morbius movie. Morbius will also star Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson. Morbius follows Leto as Michael Morbius, a doctor who is suffering from a rare blood condition and tries a very risky cure that essentially turns him into a vampire. The film will hit theaters on April 1, 2022.

