Jared Leto's New 30 Seconds to Mars Shirt Highlights Joker's Justice League Meme

One of the first trailers for Zack Snyder's Justice League sent the internet into an uproar as Jared Leto's Joker brought the "We Live in a Society" meme to life when his version of the clown prince of crime uttered the line to Ben Affleck's Batman. As we know, revealed ahead of the release of the film and confirmed by watching it now on HBO Max, that line didn't make the final cut that's available, but Jared Leto is leaning into it. A brand new shirt on the website for Leto's 30 Seconds to Mars band is a simple black t-shirt with the phrase “we live in a society” emblazzoned across it. As noted on the site, 50% of the profits benefit the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, a cause championed by the Release the Snyder Cut fandom and Zack Snyder himself.

In a previous interview Snyder revealed that even though this moment was in the trailer and didn't make the final version of the movie, it was all Leto's idea. "We went back and forth with it," Snyder told THR. "I'll give Jared credit for that little ad lib there." The sequence was among the very few extra bits of footage shot for Zack Snyder's Justice League after it was announced by WarnerMedia. Not only did Leto agree to participate but Ben Affleck returned as Batman for a few scenes along with Joe Manganiello as DC villain Deathstroke.

(Photo: 30 Seconds to Mars)

As for the scene itself, Snyder previously told the New York Times that it's part of an entirely new ending for the film and that he added it because he knew that Zack Snyder's Justice League was his final film in the DCU. Minor spoilers ahead!

"I added it because this was going to be the last movie I make for the DCU and to have this entire cinematic universe without Batman and Joker meeting up just felt weird," the filmmaker told the paper. "Jared [Leto] and I had a bunch of conversations about it. I had mentioned it to Ben and I was like, Ben, let’s just do it at my house. I could shoot it in the backyard. Don’t tell the studio and I’m not going to pay you guys. I’m just going to shoot it myself."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

