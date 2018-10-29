Jason Momoa Already Has A Plan For ‘Aquaman 2’

Aquaman won’t hit theaters until December, but Jason Momoa already has some ideas for the sequel.

DC fans will have the chance to get to know Aquaman, Mera, Orm, Black Manta, and more in the solo film, as well as explore the Seven Kingdoms of Atlantis. While there’s a lot to process in this movie, there will be plenty left to explore in a sequel, and Momoa has already pitched some ideas to Warner Bros.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa told Syfy Wire. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

He didn’t go into details as to what that opening will consist of, but director James Wan is has delivered quite an opening canvas in which to draw from.

“There’s definitely stories, even within the world we’ve created, that you can actually see other storylines [spinning off from] as well,” Wan said. “There’s the Aquaman story, but then there’s the stories of the seven different kingdoms as well. I think those would be very fun to explore.”

It seems there is plenty of material to work with in regards to a sequel, and that very well could include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, who will be introduced in this movie but could be very involved in a sequel too.

“Well, yeah, I mean, this character, he’s all over the canon.” Abdul-Mateen II said to reporters. “He’s in Suicide Squad, we see him in the cartoons, we see him in Young Justice. Yeah, I mean, he’s all over the place, in way that he can get to his means to an end. Right, if you see Aquaman in Justice League, then you know, it’ll make sense for Black Manta to say, ‘Hey! What you doing?’ Pop his head in, wherever he is, he can justify making it his business. I’m looking forward to living long within the DC world, and create a little bit of chaos.”

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Randall Park (Stephen Shin), Michael Beach (Jesse Kane), Ludi Lin (Murk), and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), and is directed by James Wan.

Aquaman sails into theaters December 21st.