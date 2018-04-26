Jason Momoa Reveals Ben Affleck Isn’t His Favorite Batman

Jason Momoa may have played Aquaman opposite Ben Affleck‘s Batman in Justice League, but as it turns out, Affleck isn’t his favorite actor to have worn the cowl.

Will Arnett was moderating the Aquaman panel during Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon panel yesterday when Momoa made a big revelation about who he thinks made the best Batman.

“You’re the best f****** Batman,” Momoa shouted.

Arnett, who may be best known for his role as George Oscar “Gob” Bluth II on Arrested Development, has been the voice of Batman in both the original LEGO Movie as well as the solo The LEGO Batman Movie. He will also voice the hero in the upcoming The LEGO Movie Sequel. Arnett’s Batman may sound gravelly and gruff — Arnett voices Batman with a distinct Christian Bale-esque take on things — but he’s dramatically different from live-action versions, more family friend and significantly funnier.

However, Momoa’s declaration certainly isn’t a slight at Affleck. According to Affleck’s friend and producing partner Matt Damon, revealed on the Late Late Show last year that Arnett is Affleck’s favorite as well.

“It’s sort of surreal,” Arnett admitted at the time. “I think he’s an awesome Batman.”

Arnett’s awesome Batman aside, though, Momoa’s Aquaman appears to have had an awesome reception at CinemaCon. New teaser footage of the upcoming DC Extended Universe film was screened at the Warner Bros. panel and reactions to the footage — which isn’t quite finished as director James Wan is still working hard at getting the effects exactly where he wants them to be — were very positive with many indicating that even as a work in progress the film looks great.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on hand for the panel and provided us with a description of the footage which you can check out for yourself here.

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21.

