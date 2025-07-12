All 8 DC TV Shows Releasing After Superman

The architecture of a modern cinematic universe is built as much on television as it is in theaters, and DC Studios is fully embracing that strategy. Under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, a full slate of live-action and animated series for HBO Max will serve as essential pillars for the new DC Universe. These shows are integral parts of the primary “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters” narrative, designed to weave directly into the films and expand the world in ways a movie cannot. The upcoming television series will explore every corner of the new DCU, from cosmic mysteries and grounded political thrillers to high-concept comedies, giving characters room to breathe, develop complex mythologies, and tell stories that are vital to the overarching saga that begins with Superman.

This list will focus exclusively on these core DCU television projects, which are distinct from the “Elseworlds” titles like the completed The Penguin and ongoing shows such as My Adventures with Superman and Batman: Caped Crusader, as well as future projects like Starfire and DC Super Powers that exist in separate continuities. Here are all the DCU TV shows officially slated to be released after Superman.

1) Peacemaker Season 2

The second season of Peacemaker continues the story of Christopher Smith (John Cena), with its events taking place after the Superman film. Set to premiere in August August 21, 2025, the new season finds the titular anti-hero in a radically different situation following a multi-year time jump. With Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) deposed, ARGUS is now led by Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), who uses the agency’s resources to hunt down Peacemaker in retaliation for the death of his son.

The second season of Peacemaker will also heavily embrace science fiction with a device called the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, which allows for travel to alternate realities. This storyline introduces a new version of Peacemaker’s villainous father, the White Dragon (Robert Patrick), in different armor and a heroic variant of Peacemaker who fights alongside his living brother. This blend of a grounded revenge plot and wild multiversal adventures promises to significantly expand the lore of the DCU.

2) Lanterns

A cornerstone of “Chapter 1,” Lanterns is a major live-action series for HBO Max that will focus on two of the Green Lantern Corps’ most famous members. The show is described as a large-scale, “terrestrial-based” mystery following veteran Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and rookie John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they uncover a dark conspiracy. Their investigation is a crucial event with major repercussions for the entire DCU, connecting directly to the main storyline of the films and other series.

Lanterns is written by acclaimed comic book writer Tom King, with Chris Mundy (Ozark) serving as showrunner. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion reprising his Superman role as Guy Gardner and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro. Furthermore, it has been reported that Paul Ben-Victor will play a character whose description strongly suggests he is the Red Lantern villain, Atrocitus.

3) Waller

A live-action series centered on the ruthless Amanda Waller is in active development, with Viola Davis confirmed to be reprising her iconic role. Written by Watchmen‘s Christal Henry and Doom Patrol creator Jeremy Carver, the show was announced as part of the initial “Chapter 1” slate. The series is expected to follow Waller’s story after she is removed from her position of power as head of ARGUS following the events of Peacemaker Season 1 and Creature Commandos.

Waller has faced a difficult development, with the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes forcing significant rewrites that made its original premise obsolete. Despite rumors that the show had been cancelled, Gunn personally confirmed on social media in June 2025 that Waller is still in active development. The project remains in the script development phase without a release window, but is a confirmed part of the DCU’s future.

4) Paradise Lost

Exploring the dark history and political intrigue of the Amazons, Paradise Lost is a live-action prequel series set on Themyscira long before the birth of Wonder Woman. The show is described as being thematically similar to Game of Thrones, focusing on the power struggles, betrayals, and secret histories of the immortal women on the island. The series aims to delve into the complex origins of Amazonian society, revealing the moral compromises hidden beneath the surface of their paradise.

Announced as part of the initial “Chapter 1” slate, Paradise Lost is intended to build the mythological foundation for Wonder Woman’s people before the character is officially introduced in the DCU. The series is still in the early stages of script development, with no cast or showrunner officially attached. Still, its promise of a character-driven political drama makes it one of the most unique shows on the DCU slate.

5) Booster Gold

A live-action comedy series focused on the cult-favorite hero Booster Gold is in active development at DC Studios. The show will tell the story of Mike Carter, a disgraced ex-football star from the 25th century who steals future technology and a time machine to travel to our present. His goal is to masquerade as a great superhero to achieve the fame and fortune he craves, forcing him to confront a severe case of impostor syndrome. Gunn has described the project as a pure character study of a “lovable loser.”

Gunn has confirmed that development on the project is “going pretty strong.” Booster Gold had a showrunner attached who later fell out of love with the project and moved on, but Gunn stated the studio has “pivoted” and is moving forward with someone else. The show remains in the development phase with no cast, creative team, or release window announced.

6) Blue Beetle

An animated series centered on Jaime Reyes, the Blue Beetle, is officially in development for Max. The project will continue the story of the character introduced in the 2023 live-action film of the same name. While that movie is not canon to the new DCU, Gunn has confirmed that actor Xolo Maridueña’s version of the character is the first official hero of his new universe, and Maridueña will return to voice him in the animated show. The series is expected to build on the film’s foundation, potentially exploring the end-credits scene that teased the return of Ted Kord.

Blue Beetle is being guided by director and showrunner Miguel Puga (The Casagrandes) and writer Cristian Martinez (Good Trouble). In February 2025, Maridueña stated that the series was aiming for a 2026 premiere. The decision to continue Jaime’s story in animation allows DC Studios to expand his world without the immediate constraints of a live-action production, while cherry-picking the elements of the previous movie they want to keep in the new continuity.

7) Creature Commandos Season 2

The first season of the animated series Creature Commandos, which concluded in January 2025, served as the official kickoff for the new DCU. The show, written entirely by James Gunn, introduced a black-ops team of monsters assembled by Amanda Waller and featured a voice cast of actors who will portray their characters in live-action, including Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. and David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein. Due to an overwhelmingly positive reception by critics and fans, a second season of Creature Commandos was confirmed in December 2024 to continue the team’s story even before the Season 1 finale.

Gunn has confirmed he is already writing the second season, and the writers’ room is actively breaking the story. The new season will feature a new team lineup led by The Bride and including King Shark, although further details are being kept under wraps. The project has reportedly been put on a “fast track” by DC Studios, but it does not yet have a release window.

8) Mister Miracle

An adult animated series based on the New Gods character Mister Miracle was officially announced at the Annecy Animation Festival in June 2025. The show will adapt the Eisner Award-winning comic series from writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads, which presented a dark take on the master escape artist, Scott Free. The story follows Scott and his wife, Big Barda, as they navigate their life on Earth while a war rages between their home worlds of New Genesis and Apokolips, with Darkseid seeking the Anti-Life Equation.

Mister Miracle is currently in production at Warner Bros. Animation. While it is the second adult animated series announced under the DC Studios banner after Creature Commandos, it is not yet confirmed if it will be part of the interconnected DCU or an Elseworlds project, although it’s likely to be part of the main continuity. No voice cast or release date has been announced yet.

Which upcoming DCU TV show are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments.