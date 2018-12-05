Jason Momoa Says He Will “Absolutely” Return As Aquaman

While it sounds like Superman (Henry Cavill) and Batman (Ben Affleck) might be more or less done with their time at DC Films, Jason Momoa is pretty bullish on returning as Aquaman following his solo movie, which hits theaters later this month.

In spite of long days, cold days, and a lot of time spent in a harness, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis asked Momoa whether he plans on going through all of that pain again to bring the fans more Arthur Curry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It is absolutely no pain compared to what pain really is, so absolutely I’ll be going through it again,” Momoa said.

While there is no official confirmation that Aquaman will get a sequel, projections for a monster opening weekend likely mean that the film will get a sequel, especially since having the potential to open at $100 million or more without a Superman or Batman in sight is a pretty big deal for a DC film.

His story has been hinted at since Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and like everyone, Aquaman had a bit of a different arc coming out of the original Justice League script.

In a recent interview with WSVN-TV during the press junket for Aquaman, Jason Momoa revealed exactly what ending his character got, in Zack Snyder’s original version of Justice League. Check out what the actor had to say in response to a question about when Aquaman takes place in relation to Justice League:

“In Zack’s cut, we had it where I was with Vulko and Mera and I say that I have to go home, and they say ‘There’s a force coming,’ and that I need to help. And I’m like ‘I’m going home to see my dad,’ and so I get in the back of a pickup truck, pound a bottle of something, and off he goes, the wanderer, you know what I mean? So that was kind of like the end of ‘Justice League’ where I was going – and then we cut to me coming home and run into a submarine and bang oh! Then go see pops and I think he’s just going to get rooted again; I think he’s been gone for so long it’s just him trying to kind of come back to his roots…”

There are some interesting conclusions to draw from what Momoa said. First, it seems pretty clear that Aquaman was positioned to be an immediate followup to Justice League, something that Snyder’s cut of the film would’ve set up with a “button scene” lead-in. Instead, the theatrical cut of Justice League makes some vague allusions to the future’s of its respective members, showing Aquaman leaping into the sea and speeding below the waves toward what we could only assume would be his destiny to reclaim the throne in Atlantis.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.