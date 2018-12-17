Jason Momoa Wants to See Aquababy in ‘Aquaman’ Sequel

Aquaman is finally hitting theaters next week and the cast is already bouncing around ideas for a sequel.

During an interview with MTV News, the star of the new movie, Jason Momoa, revealed what he’d like to see in Aquaman‘s future: Aquababy! “There’s so many possibilities,” the actor added.

It’s no surprise Momoa would want to see some little ones in the DC Extended Universe franchise, especially considering how vocal he is about loving his kids and his life as a dad.

Not only did the actor wait to watch Aquaman with his kids, but Lola Iolani Momoa (his 11-year-old daughter) and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa (his 10-year-old son) both have cameos in the latest superhero film. In fact, today is Nakoa-Wolf’s birthday! Happy Birthday, little Momoa!

If DC decides to follow Momoa’s suggestion and bring in Aquababy, the child of Aquaman and Mera (played by Amber Heard in the film), they might consider revamping the story because Aquababy’s existence was pretty tragic in the comics.

Aquababy’s life was short-lived. He was killed by Black Mantra (who is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the film), which “changed the Aquaman storyline.” Despite being a tiny tyke, Aquababy had the ability to create life from water, but died when Black Mantra kidnapped him and left him exposed to air (Aquababy could only breath underwater).

Black Mantra later admitted he regretted murdering a baby, but it was too late. Aquababy did have a moment of resurrection, but it did not last long as he was burned by his own mother, who had become a Red Lantern. Talk about dark!

In addition to Momoa, Heard, and Abdul-Mateen II, Aquaman stars Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), and Patrick Wilson (King Orm). The movie was directed by James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Furious 7), and will follow Aquaman/Arthur Curry as he fights to unite the surface world with his underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Aquaman will be released in theaters everywhere on December 21, 2018.