Here’s What Jeffrey Dean Morgan Could Look Like as Lobo

In addition to playing The Comedian in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, and the villainous Negan on The Walking Dead, veteran actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has had his eye on another popular comic book character for some time: Lobo.

While speaking at an event last weekend, Morgan was asked what other DC or Marvel character he’d like to play in the future (outside of The Comedian and Thomas Wayne). Morgan quickly revealed that he only had one such character in mind.

“The only one I want to play is DC and Lobo. He’s badass,” he added. “Marvel, I don’t know, everyone that’s in it is pretty good. I feel like all the greatest characters, they’re working.”

Given the attitude that we’ve seen from Morgan on The Walking Dead, and the cigar-smoking abilities he showcased in Watchmen, he’d be a great choice for the part. To help further prove that point, beloved fan artist BossLogic took some time to explore exactly what Morgan could look like in the role.

Using The Comedian as a base, BossLogic turned half or Morgan into the dark and dreary Lobo, and the results are as exciting as we’d all hoped.

“Quick take last night on The Comedian into the main man [Jeffrey Dean Morgan],” BossLogic wrote in the tweet.

BossLogic isn’t the only one to speak up in support of Morgan taking on the role. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the idea as well.

When seeing the news on Morgan’s interest in playing Lobo, Johnson simply responded, “Hell yes.”

If Morgan truly wants to play Lobo, he may have a couple of chances in the near future. Earlier this year, it was reported that DC and Warner Bros. were eyeing Michael Bay to helm a Lobo movie. A few months later, it was announced that Lobo would be appearing in the second season of Syfy’s Superman prequel series, Krypton.

Would you like to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Lobo? What do you think of BossLogic’s take on the character? Let us know in the comments!