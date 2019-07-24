Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Movie Running Time Revealed

After delivering a compelling first trailer for Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix‘s upcoming Joker film, DC doesn’t have to do much to get the word out about the project, and so far they are keeping pretty tight-lipped about what’s to come. That said, we do know at least one more piece of information about the anticipated film, and that’s the full runtime. Thanks to tiff (the Toronto International Film Festival) we now know that the film will come in with a runtime of 122 minutes, which is just over 2 hours. That’s pretty

For comparison, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman hit the 2 hour and 29-minute mark, while James Wan and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman landed right around there with 2 hours and 22 minutes. The latest DC offering Shazam! landed in the middle at 2 hours and 12 minutes, and now Joker will come in even trimmer at just over 2 hours.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, the runtime doesn’t have much to do with quality, as some movies have been close to 3 hours and not been great while others have been just fine with a longer runtime, so we’ll just have to wait and see what camp Joker fits in.

Phillips has already told fans that they can expect something different from the comics, which he expects to make some people upset, but this is the story of someone becoming the Joker, not the Joker himself.

“We didn’t follow anything from the comic-books, which people are gonna be mad about,” Phillips told Empire. “We just wrote our own version of where a guy like Joker might come from. That’s what was interesting to me. We’re not even doing Joker, but the story of becoming Joker. It’s about this man.”

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker lands in theaters on October 4th