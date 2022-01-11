John Cena Reveals Peacemaker Opens With Big Dance Number Theme Song

The wait for HBO Max’s Peacemaker is almost over. The eagerly anticipated series debuts on the streaming platform on Thursday, January 13th and ahead of the series premiere, star John Cena has revealed that Peacemaker opens with a can’t-miss big dance number — and it sounds like something viewers won’t want to miss. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon expressed to Cena that it was the opening theme song and its accompanying dance number that fully sold him on the show and that’s when Cena got excited for everyone to see it.

“The big dance number,” Cena affirmed when Fallon started talking about the intro. “Dare you to skip the intro. Not quite ‘Too Many Cooks’, but it’s good. I mean, you’ll all see it, I hope, on HBO Max.”

Fallon describes the opening a bit, noting that the whole cast is involved and that they pull it off with serious faces, but the actual details of the song and the scene are not revealed which means that fans who want to see what this intro dance move in will just have to tune in to find out. However, given series creator James Gunn’s track record for excellent use of music, one can probably guess that the series’ theme song will be a lot of fun as well.

Speaking of Gunn and Peacemaker‘s music, on Monday Gunn released the official Peacemaker playlist ahead of the three-episode series premiere. The playlist will be be updated with every new episode and Gunn has previously said that the playlist contains a lot of 80s hair metal, along with some “modern sleaze rock and hair metal that comes out of Europe”.

“It really is all hair metal. A lot of 80s hair metal, but it’s also a lot of modern sleaze rock and hair metal that comes out of Europe – a lot of really great bands that people don’t know about,” Gunn said during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “I love that stuff but there’s also a lot of really bad hair metal. So, it was fun finding the really good stuff to inject the series with flavor, which we keep throughout the whole first season.”

Picking up from the ending of The Suicide Squad and focusing on John Cena’s metal-helmet wearing hero, Peacemaker will James Gunn’s first foray into television. Cena is joined in the series by fellow The Suicide Squad cast members Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee plus newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Aggie Smith, and Freddie Stroma as DC’s Vigilante.

Other cast members in Peacemaker include Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Turn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

The first three episodes of Peacemaker will premiere on January 13 on HBO Max, with the remaining five episodes arriving weekly after that.