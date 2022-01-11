Peacemaker Cast and Crew Tease the “Playful” Comedy of DC Series

We’re just days away from Peacemaker arriving on HBO Max and while teasers and trailers for the eagerly anticipated DC series has driven home how action-packed and wild the series will be the series is poised to be hilarious as well. For series stars Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, and executive producer Matt Miller, Peacemaker is also a show of playful comedy, something that sets it apart from other DC projects.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Stroma, who plays Adrian Chase/Vigilante in the series, explained that people will both laugh and cry with Peacemaker, and that it gets even better as the series goes on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

how action-packed and wild the series will be“Just the whole show,” Stroma said when asked what he was most excited for fans to see with Peacemaker. “I think also just the level of comedy, but also the level of drama, it gives you everything. I just, I found even reading it. I was… You’re going to laugh, you’re going to cry. And I know people say this a lot with things, but you genuinely do. Once you start getting into some of those later episodes. I mean, it’s pretty incredible.”

Iwuji, who plays Clemson Murn, said that he loved the conversation between certain characters, particularly Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo and John Cena’s Peacemaker.

“I love the sense of conversation that happens between someone like Adebayo and the Peacemaker,” Iwuji said. “And I think if there’s something that I really hope on a very altruistic level comes out of it is the fact that we need to get back to first accepting what we are, what our flaws are, but looking into others to find if we can change and evolve, which is a big part of what this show is.”

While that might sound a little heavy, Miller added that while Marvel offerings tend to be a bit more playful, Peacemaker also has that playful tone, making it unique in DC live action, with the exception of The Suicide Squad.

“I would just say that it seems as if Marvel stuff tends to sometimes be a little bit more playful than some of the things that have come through form DC,” Miller said. “And I think this show and the tone of this show and James’s voice is something that really hasn’t been done with the exception of The Suicide Squad in the DC universe. And I think people are really going to enjoy the fun and the playfulness of the show.”

Picking up from the ending of The Suicide Squad and focusing on John Cena’s metal-helmet wearing hero, Peacemaker will James Gunn’s first foray into television. Cena is joined in the series by fellow The Suicide Squad cast members Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee plus newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Aggie Smith, and Freddie Stroma as DC’s Vigilante.

Other cast members in Peacemaker include Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Turn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

The first three episodes of Peacemaker will premiere on January 13 on HBO Max, with the remaining five episodes arriving weekly after that.