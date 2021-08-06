John Cena Reviews The Suicide Squad: "You Are Not Ready"

✖

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max in August and the latest trailer has us extra hyped for the James Gunn-directed feature. The movie will see the return of some fan-favorites like Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, but there are also a lot of big names making their DCEU debut including John Cena as Peacemaker. Recently, Cena had a chat with ComicBook.com about his upcoming movie, F9, and was asked about The Suicide Squad.

"I want to hear John Cena's review of The Suicide Squad. Have you seen it yet?," ComicBook's Brandon Davis asked. "No, no, no. I've absolutely seen the movie," Cena replied. "Come on, what did you think? Is it amazing?," Davis wondered. "You are not ready," Cena teased.

In addition to being in The Suicide Squad, Cena has also been busy filming a Peacemaker spin-off series with Gunn for HBO Max. "Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker is expected to feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in January 2022.